Actor-turned-politician, who was the first one to clear UPSC in Kannada language

The glamour of cinema attracts everyone. Many dream of becoming a part of it, but not everyone gets the opportunity. While some make it after lot of struggle, some also enter into films after opting for different careers.

Today, we're telling you about a man who not only passed the rigorous IAS exam but also made a name for himself in cinema and politics. Moreover, he was also the first person to pass the IAS exam in Kannada language.

Who is this IAS officer?

We are talking about K Shivaram, who was born on April 6, 1953, in Uragahalli village, Ramanagara district, Karnataka. Coming from a humble family, Shivaram attended his village school. From childhood, he had big dreams. Early on, he learned typing and shorthand to secure a government job. In 1973, he began working in the intelligence unit of the police department.

But his true dream was to become an IAS officer. Through hard work and determination, he passed the IAS exam in 1986. Remarkably, he became the first person to pass the exam in Kannada. This was a historic achievement not only for him but for the entire Kannada community.

During his tenure, he worked in districts like Bijapur, Bengaluru, Mysore, Koppal, and Davangere, holding various positions and bringing positive change to people's lives.

K Shivaram's film career

Even after becoming an IAS officer, Shivaram's passion wasn't limited to administration. In 1993, he entered Kannada films. His first film was Ba Nalle Madhuchandrake. He subsequently worked in films like Vasantha Kavya, Kalanayaka, Naga, Jai, and Tiger. His acting was effortless, making it seem as if he was living each character.

After retirement, Shivram chose politics. He first joined the Congress, then the Janata Dal (Secular) and even contested the 2014 Lok Sabha elections from Bijapur. Although he didn't win, he continued his political journey. Later, he joined the BJP and became a member of the party's state executive. Shivram left his mark in all three roles: IAS, actor, and politician. He passed away in February 2024 at the age of 70.

