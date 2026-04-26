In PM's Mann Ki Baat address, a push for Census 2027 and an urge to adopt Lord Buddha's ideals

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday called on people to actively participate in Census 2027, calling it an important campaign for the country and assuring the citizens that their data will stay protected. Under the campaign, enumerators will be going door-to-door with a mobile app to collect data, he said, urging people to ensure that accurate details are provided to them.

In the 133rd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', the prime minister said people can also enter their information themselves. This facility, he said, will be available 15 days before the enumerators visit their residences. Once they complete the process, they will be receiving a special ID on email or mobile, which people can show to the staff to verify their details, he said.

"National census isn't just a government task. It's the responsibility of all of us. Your participation is crucial. The information you provide is completely secure, kept confidential. Let's make Census 2027 a success," PM Modi said, allying fears over data security for the drive.

PM invokes Lord Buddha's teachings

In his Sunday's address, he once again called on the world to follow Lord Buddha's ideal amid the continued global uncertainty, saying his messages are needed for the present as well as the future. He was likely referring to the US-Iran war that has caused a global uncertainty and disrupted the world's economy.

Extending his greetings to the countrymen ahead of Buddha Purnima, the prime minister said an organisation in South America's Chile is promoting the teachings of Lord Buddha. He further said his teachings help the people stay connected with the nature.

"Lord Buddha has taught us that peace begins within us; he has conveyed to us that victory over oneself is the greatest victory. Amid the tensions and conflicts the world is going through today, Buddha's teachings have become very important," PM Modi, who has repeatedly pushed for the world to follow Lord Buddha's teachings and stressed that this is not an era of war, said.

PM's praise for Beating Retreat

The prime minister also spoke about Beating the Retreat which he said is an important part of the Republic Day festivities. The ceremony showcases the diverse musical traditions of different bands, and the inclusion of Indian music has increased in the event, which is being liked by the people, he said.

This year's Beating Retreat ceremony was also very memorable, with the Air Force, Army, Navy, the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) giving their excellent performances, he said. "The Air Force band composed the Sindoor formation. The Naval band composed the Matsya Yantra formation. The Army band's performance also showcased 150 years of Vande Mataram and India's success in cricket."

PM's praise for India's nuclear scientists

In his monthly radio address, PM Modi also hailed the Kalpakkam fast breeder reactor achieving criticality, calling it a "historic milestone". He said India's nuclear scientists have brought glory to the country, adding that they are advancing the civil nuclear programme.

"Our nuclear scientists have brought glory to India through a major achievement. The fast breeder reactor at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu has achieved criticality," he said. "I congratulate all those who have made invaluable contributions to India's nuclear program."

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