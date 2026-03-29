Mann Ki Baat: This is undoubtedly a challenging time, says PM Modi on West Asia conflict

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 132nd episode of his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' today (March 29). Addressing his monthly radio programme, the Prime Minister highlighted the growing global instability and called for unity among Indian citizens as tensions escalate in West Asia.

March has been "very turbulent" on the global stage: PM Modi

In the 132nd episode of 'Mann Ki Baat', Prime Minister Modi said the month of March has been "very turbulent" on the global stage. Recalling the hardships caused by COVID-19, he said that while the world had hoped to move forward with renewed momentum, conflicts have continued to erupt across various regions.

Referring to the ongoing war in West Asia, the Prime Minister said millions of Indian families are directly connected to the affected regions, particularly in Gulf countries. He expressed gratitude to Gulf nations for extending support to over 10 million Indians living and working there. "Currently, a fierce war has been going on for the past one month in our neighbourhood. Lakhs of Indian families have relatives living and working in these countries, particularly in the Gulf nations. I am very grateful to the Gulf countries for providing all kinds of assistance to over one crore Indians there," he said.

PM Modi on energy crisis

PM Modi also underlined the impact of the conflict on global energy supplies, noting that the region plays a crucial role in meeting India's fuel needs. "The region where the war is underway is a major hub of our energy needs, due to which a petrol and diesel crisis is developing worldwide. India is facing these challenges resolutely because of its global relations, assistance from different countries and the capabilities it has built over the past decade," he said.

Calling for collective responsibility, the Prime Minister urged citizens to remain united and avoid politicising the issue. He cautioned against the spread of rumours, stating that misinformation could harm national interests, and appealed to people to rely only on official communication from the government.

"This is undoubtedly a challenging time. Through 'Mann Ki Baat', I once again urge citizens to remain united and overcome this challenge. Those indulging in politics over this issue should refrain, as it concerns the interests of 140 crore citizens. There is no place for self-serving politics in this. Those spreading rumours are causing great harm to the country, and I appeal to everyone to stay alert and not be misled by misinformation," the Prime Minister added.

PM Modi highlights 'Gyan Bharatam App'

PM Modi highlighted the Gyan Bharatam App, an initiative aimed at documenting and preserving manuscripts from across the country.

Emphasising the role of public participation, the Prime Minister said the Gyan Bharatam Survey seeks to collect information about India’s rich manuscript heritage. He urged citizens to contribute by uploading photographs or details of any manuscripts they possess or know about through the app.

He noted that each submission undergoes proper verification before being recorded and expressed satisfaction that thousands of manuscripts have already been shared by people, reflecting the collective effort to safeguard India’s cultural legacy.