US postpones H1B visa interviews for several Indians amid social media vetting, check likely new dates The United States Embassy in India issued an advisory to applicants on Tuesday night that those who have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date.

New Delhi:

The United States State Department's new social media vetting policy has caused major disruptions for H 1B visa applicants in India, with many appointments postponed to next year.

The United States Embassy in India issued an advisory to applicants on Tuesday night. It stated, "If you have received an email advising that your visa appointment has been rescheduled, Mission India looks forward to assisting you on your new appointment date."

The Embassy added that applicants who arrive at the consulate on their original interview date after receiving a rescheduling notice will not be allowed entry. "Arriving on your previously scheduled appointment date will result in your being denied admittance to the Embassy or Consulate," the advisory said.

When will H1B visa interviews be held?

According to media reports, interviews that had been set for mid to late December are now being moved to March, although the total number of rescheduled cases remains unclear.

Steven Brown, an attorney from a major business immigration law firm, said, "Mission India confirms what we have been hearing. They have cancelled a number of appointments in the coming weeks and rescheduled them for March to allow for the social media vetting."

Under the updated rules, the United States government has expanded screening and vetting procedures for H 1B applicants and their H 4 dependents. They are now required to keep the privacy settings on all social media accounts set to public. Beginning December 15, officials will examine applicants’ online activity to determine whether they are inadmissible or pose a risk to United States national security or public safety. Students and exchange visitors were already subject to similar checks.

Social media vetting for US visa

The State Department emphasised, "Every visa adjudication is a national security decision."

The social media review is the latest in a series of stricter measures affecting the H 1B programme, a key immigration route for skilled foreign workers that has faced increasing pressure from the Trump administration.

In September, United States President Donald Trump introduced a one time fee of USD 100000 on new H 1B work visas, a move expected to significantly affect Indian professionals seeking temporary employment in the country.

Subsequently, the United States also paused Green Card, citizenship and other immigration applications for individuals from 19 "countries of concern" following the shooting of National Guard soldiers by an Afghan national.