PM Modi to visit Jordan, Ethiopia and Oman during three-nation tour from December 15

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will embark on a three-nation tour to Jordan, Ethiopia, and Oman from December 15 to December 18, according to the Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday. He will kick off his overseas tour with a visit to Jordan on December 15–16, followed by a trip to Ethiopia from December 16–17. He will conclude his three-nation tour with a stop in Oman from December 17–18.

PM Modi Jordan's visit

According to the MEA, the Prime Minister will begin his tour from Jordan, at the invitation of His Majesty King Abdullah II bin Al Hussein.

During the visit, he will hold talks with King Abdullah II to review the entire gamut of relations between India and Jordan, and exchange perspectives on regional issues. ​His visit, from December 15–16, coincides with the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries and presents an opportunity to further strengthen India-Jordan bilateral engagement, explore new avenues of collaboration for mutual growth and prosperity, and reiterate our commitment to promote regional peace, prosperity, security, and stability.

Ethiopia visit

In the second leg of the visit, PM Modi will travel to Ethiopia from December 16–17, at the invitation of Prime Minister Dr Abiy Ahmed Ali. This will be the Prime Minister's first visit to Ethiopia.

He will be holding wide-ranging discussions with Dr Abiy on all aspects of India-Ethiopia bilateral ties. As partners in the Global South, the visit will be a reiteration of the shared commitment of the two nations to advance close ties of friendship and bilateral cooperation.

PM's Oman visit

In the final leg of his visit, the Prime Minister will head to the Sultanate of Oman from December 17–18, at the invitation of His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tarik. This will be the second visit of PM Modi to Oman.

India and Oman share an all-encompassing Strategic Partnership underpinned by centuries-old bonds of friendship, trade linkages and strong people-to-people ties. The visit will mark 70 years of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, and follows the State visit of His Majesty the Sultan of Oman to India in December 2023. This visit will be an opportunity for both sides to comprehensively review the bilateral partnership, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, defence, security, technology, agriculture and culture as well as exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

