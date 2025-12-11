PM Modi hosts special dinner for NDA MPs at his residence, interacts personally with every member The dinner comes shortly after the NDA's landslide victory in the recently held Bihar polls, in which the coalition secured 202 seats in the 243-member state assembly.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hosted a special dinner for National Democratic Alliance (NDA) MPs at his official residence, 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, in the national capital. According to sources, A total of 427 MPs in attended the dinner. All Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha members from NDA constituent parties were present at the gathering.

The MPs travelled to the venue in groups, boarding buses arranged to take them to the Prime Minister's residence.

PM Modi interacts personally with each MP

According to sources, around 55 tables were set up for the dinner, with six to eight MPs seated at each table, including five to seven MPs and one minister. MPs from different states were deliberately seated together to encourage interaction and help them get to know one another better.

At the Prime Minister's table were senior leaders, including HD Deve Gowda, Shrikant Shinde, Shambhavi Choudhary, Ravi Shankar Prasad, and Jagdambika Pal, among others.

Sources said Prime Minister Modi personally walked to each table during the gathering, checking on the MPs' well-being and warmly urging them to enjoy the meal.

The meal included dishes from various states, featuring dishes such as Kashmiri Kahwa, Bengali Rasgulla, Punjabi Missi Roti, and other dishes from different states.

Was a delight to have hosted NDA MPs: PM Modi

In a post on X, the Prime Minister said, "Was a delight to have hosted NDA MPs for dinner at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg this evening. The NDA family represents a shared commitment to good governance, national development and regional aspirations. Together, we will continue working to strengthen our nation's development journey in the years ahead."

The dinner comes shortly after the NDA's sweeping victory in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly elections, where the alliance won 202 of the 243 seats in the House. Among the alliance partners, BJP won 89 seats, JD(U) 85, LJP (Ram Vilas) 19, Hindustani Awam Morcha (Secular) five, and Rashtriya Lok Morcha four.

NDA MPs felicitate PM Modi for big victory in Bihar

On Monday, Bihar NDA leaders felicitated the prime minister for the coalition's massive victory in the state. Modi told them to work with more vigour for the welfare of the people, saying, "with great victory comes great responsibility". Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda, who is also the BJP president, were among those present at the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting held at the Parliament House complex. He was garlanded by JD(U) leader Sanjay Jha and Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha -- both Rajya Sabha members.

At the NDA parliamentary party meeting on Tuesday, the Prime Minister said no innocent Indian should face harassment or inconvenience due to any law or rule, and such measures should always be for the convenience of the common people.

