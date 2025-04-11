BSNL enables users to easily check network availability in any area ahead of the 5G rollout BSNL is set to complete its 4G rollout soon, and 5G testing is commencing in a few places. To help its users make informed decisions, the company has rolled out coverage maps.

Since the recent price hike by private telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and Vi, many users in India have turned to BSNL for its more affordable recharge options. However, a number of customers have reported issues with BSNL's network, such as unstable connections, slow internet speeds, and call drops. The company has set ambitious goals to deploy 100,000 4G towers by mid-2025 and plans to roll out 5G shortly thereafter. Users are eagerly awaiting these improvements, hoping they will enhance service quality.

BSNL has already set up over 80,000 4G sites and is currently testing 5G in various regions across the country. In response to user needs, they have introduced a new feature that allows customers to check network availability easily. Users can now visit the coverage maps on the BSNL website to see if 4G or 5G networks are accessible in their areas. This tool empowers users to make informed decisions when considering a switch to BSNL, following the TRAI's directive for telecom companies to share their network coverage information.

The coverage map is live and available to users nationwide, and can be accessed through this link - https://bsnl.co.in/coveragemap. Furthermore, as reported by ET Telecom, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allocated Rs 61,000 crore for 5G spectrum to BSNL, paving the way for the state-owned company to launch its 5G services soon. BSNL's spectrum now includes premium bands, such as the 700 MHz and 3300 MHz (mid-band), which are crucial for effective 5G deployment.

BSNL is set to introduce 5G internet services in the next three months. They have begun testing in various cities, including Pune, Coimbatore, Kanpur, Vijayawada, and Kollam. A key feature of BSNL’s plans is that they have built 100,000 towers for mobile communication that are made in India, which means they can easily be upgraded to support 5G technology. These towers are expected to be up and running by June 2025.

