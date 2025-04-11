ChatGPT gets upgraded memory feature: Here's how it will improve this AI chatbot for you ChatGPT's earlier memory feature was limited in capability, and users were required to turn it on by themselves. The upgraded memory feature will now enhance users' experience.

OpenAI has rolled out a significant update to its AI Chatbot following the success of the Ghibli trend after integrating GPT-4o. This latest feature enhances the memory function, allowing the chatbot to remember past conversations and customise responses accordingly. Previously, while the chatbot had a memory feature, its capabilities were quite limited. Users had to activate it manually if they wanted the bot to retain information, and it could only keep a small amount of data for future interactions. Now, in addition to the default 'Temporary Chat' mode, users will have two new options: ‘Reference saved memories,’ which mirrors the old functionality, and ‘Reference chat history,’ which enables the chatbot to draw context from previous discussions and tailor future conversations.

Importantly, users can still opt to disable this feature entirely if they choose.

Currently, this upgrade is available for ChatGPT Plus and Pro users, with plans to gradually extend it to Enterprise, Team, and Edu users in the coming weeks. It remains uncertain if basic ChatGPT users will gain access to the update.

OpenAI’s CEO, Sam Altman, hinted on X about an exciting new feature coming soon. While there’s speculation that this could involve a new large language model, it’s unclear if it will be a successor to GPT-4 or an entirely new reasoning AI model.

According to a report by The Verge, there are expectations that OpenAI will unveil GPT-4.1, along with mini and nano versions by next week. Additionally, sources have discovered references to o3 and o4 models in a new ChatGPT web version, suggesting their releases may be on the horizon as well.

Sam Altman wrote, “A few times a year i wake up early and can't fall back asleep because we are launching a new feature ive been so excited about for so long. Today is one of those days!”

