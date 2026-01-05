Earthquake of 5.1 magnitude hits Assam, tremors felt across Northeast A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit central Assam at 4.17 am, with its epicentre in Morigaon district. The tremors were felt across several northeastern states and neighbouring countries.

New Delhi:

A strong earthquake struck Assam on Monday morning, sending residents rushing outdoors in fear as tremors rippled across the region. According to an official bulletin, the quake measured 5.1 on the Richter scale and was recorded at 4.17 am in Morigaon district on the southern bank of the Brahmaputra. The National Centre for Seismology (NCS) reported that the quake originated at a depth of 50 kilometres, with the epicentre located at latitude 26.37 N and longitude 92.29 E.

Tremors felt across Assam and the Northeast

Although officials confirmed that there were no immediate reports of injuries or property damage, the tremors were widely felt across both banks of the Brahmaputra. Residents in Kamrup Metropolitan, Nagaon, East and West Karbi Anglong, Hojai, Dima Hasao, Golaghat, Jorhat, Sivasagar, Charaideo, Cachar, Karimganj, Hailakandi, Dhubri, South Salmara Mankachar and Goalpara reported feeling the jolt. Several northern districts including Darrang, Tamulpur, Sonitpur, Kamrup, Biswanath, Udalguri, Nalbari, Bajali, Barpeta, Baksa, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Bongaigaon and Lakhimpur also experienced the tremor.

Widespread impact beyond Assam

The impact of the quake extended far beyond Assam. Tremors were reported from parts of central western Arunachal Pradesh, the entire state of Meghalaya, as well as Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and West Bengal. The shaking was strong enough to be felt in central eastern Bhutan, parts of China and Bangladesh, according to the seismic report.

Residents rush outdoors in panic

The sudden tremor in the pre-dawn hours startled people from their sleep and forced many to run out of their homes into open areas. As the region falls within a high seismic zone, earthquakes are not uncommon, but Monday's early morning jolt caught many off guard.

ALSO READ: Mexico earthquake: Two killed after 6.5 magnitude quake jolts state of Guerrero