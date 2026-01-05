Deepika Padukone’s birthday special: The Maldives proposal that sealed her love story with Ranveer Singh Ranveer Singh opened up about meeting Deepika Padukone during Ram-Leela, realising she was “the one”, and planning a picture-perfect Maldives proposal years before their wedding.

New Delhi:

Deepika Padukone met Ranveer Singh in 2012 during the prep of Goliyon Ki Raasleela: Ram-Leela. And during which Ranveer felt a special connection with DP. During the shooting of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, both the actors grew closer and started dating by the end of the movie.

On Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan, season 8 episode 1, Ranveer Singh opened up about his dreamy proposal. 'I knew I was the one for her, and after 6 months of dating, I knew she was the one. We started dating in 2012 and proposed to her in 2015, and we were secretly engaged for three years, and then we got married in 2018.'

Ranveer Singh's dreamy proposal to Deepika Padukone

Ranveer revealed that it was during the shooting of the Sanjay Leela Bhansali film, that Ranveer got sure of Deepika. 'It was during the filming of Ram Leela that it was all happening. We were inseparably. After the movie, when I felt like ‘She’s the one, isse pehle koi aur aa jaye, maine jake chappal rakh deta hoon’. , I told myself, just put a ring on it, so I did, beyond my resources at that time, perhaps.'

Describing his proposal, Ranveer said, 'So we go to the Maldives and I was secretly carrying the ring. And then we went for the bank adventure, so a boat takes us out in the ocean and leaves us on a tiny sliver of sand. So it just in the midst of the sea. I thought to my self that this is it, I have done it, this is the perfect scenario. Now I feel like I made the proposal so picture perfect that she was compelled to say yes. So I popped the question, she did not expect it, she got emotional and she said 'Yes' and I felt like the king of the world.'

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh's wedding

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married at Villa del Balbianello on the shores of Lake Como, Italy twince, according to South Indian ritual and Anand Karaj (Punjabi wedding), on November 14, 2018. They welcomed their firstborn, Dua Padukone Singh, on September 8, 2024.

