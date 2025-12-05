Deepika Padukone reviews Dhurandhar, heaps praise on husband Ranveer Singh and star cast Ranveer Singh made a comeback on the big screen after Rocky Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Dhurandhar. Now his wife and actress Deepika Padukone has reviewed her husband's film. Let's see what the global star has to say about Dhurandhar.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh have been away from the big screens for the last tow years as he was last seen in Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, which released in 2023. Now the actor is seen in the multi starrer spy thriller Dhurandhar, directed by Aditya Dhar.

As the film released in theatres today, Ranveer Singh's wife and actress Deepika Padukone also saw the movie on Friday and took to her Instagram sorties to share her review on Dhurandhar.

Deepika Padukone reviews Dhurandhar

Deepika praised Aditya Dhar's film as she wrote, 'Dhurandhar has been watched and is worth every minute of those 3.34 Hours! So do yourselves a favour and get to a cinema hall NOW! Soo incredibly proud of you ranveersingh! Congratulations to the entire cast and crew! @adityadharfilms | @officialjiostudios'.

It is significant to note that apart from Ranveer, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Akshaye Khanna, and R Madhavan in pivotal roles along with debutant Sara Arjun.

India TV's movie review of Dhurandhar

India TV's Priya Shukla reviewed the movie and wrote, 'Dhurandhar isn’t just another spy thriller - it’s a high-adrenaline patriotic action film that grabs your attention from the very first frame and keeps you hooked till the end. With this film, Aditya Dhar once again proves that his direction is sharp, precise, and impactful. The film tackles not just terrorism but also Pakistan’s political landscape. Watching Dhurandhar also brings home the reality of how many people risk their lives - quietly, anonymously, and selflessly - to protect the nation. And if you’re still wondering whether you should book a ticket or not, only two things might stop you: The film’s length, and a weak heart, because the film is filled with intense, graphic violence. If neither of these is a problem, Dhurandhar is absolutely worth experiencing on the big screen.'

