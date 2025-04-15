Airtel and Blinkit launch Instant SIM Delivery Service in 10 minutes The service includes mobile number portability and Aadhaar-based self-KYC for hassle-free activation. Priced at ₹49, this convenience aims to make switching or joining Airtel faster and easier, while continuing Blinkit’s expansion into new quick commerce categories.

New Delhi:

Bharti Airtel has partnered with Blinkit to offer 10-minute doorstep delivery of prepaid and postpaid SIM cards across 16 Indian cities. With this move, Airtel aims to simplify access to mobile connectivity, including support for mobile number portability (MNP), allowing users to switch from other networks easily. Customers will need to pay a nominal convenience fee of Rs 49 and complete a self-KYC verification process for SIM activation.

Quick SIM Delivery with hassle-free activation

Under this new initiative, Airtel SIMs ordered via Blinkit will be delivered in just 10 minutes. Customers can activate their SIMs through a self-service Aadhaar-based KYC process, removing the need for paperwork. Both prepaid and postpaid plans are available for selection during the order process. Customers wishing to port their number to Airtel can also use this facility.

Airtel emphasises that customers must activate the SIM within 15 days of delivery for a smooth onboarding experience. To assist users, Airtel has provided an online activation video guide and customer support via the Airtel Thanks app. New users can also reach out via the helpline number 9810012345.

Available in 16 cities during initial rollout

The instant SIM delivery service is currently available in the following cities:

Delhi Gurgaon Faridabad Sonipat Ahmedabad Surat Chennai Bhopal Indore Bengaluru Mumbai Pune Lucknow Jaipur Kolkata Hyderabad

The service is expected to expand to more locations based on demand and performance.

Part of a larger expansion strategy

This partnership is part of Blinkit’s broader strategy to diversify its quick commerce offerings. The platform recently began delivering Apple products such as: