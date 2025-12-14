'We will work with truth, non-violence to remove Modi-RSS govt': Rahul Gandhi at 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally: The Congress held a major rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital to protest alleged "vote chori" and seek to put the government and the Election Commission in the dock for "colluding" to allegedly rig elections.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday launched a sharp attack on the BJP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), asserting that his party stands firmly with 'satya' (truth) and vowed to remove the 'Narendra Modi–RSS government' from power.

Addressing the Congress's 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramlila Maidan, Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission, naming Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi, and alleging that they were working in favour of the BJP.

"We will stand with truth and will remove the Narendra Modi–RSS government from power. They have satta (power) and indulge in vote chori," the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha said.

Gandhi alleged that the BJP transferred Rs 10,000 during the election process, but no action was taken by the poll panel. "In this fight between truth and untruth, the Election Commission is working with the BJP government," he claimed. He also said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had brought in a new law granting immunity to the Election Commission. "We will change this law and act against election commissioners," he added.

Asserting that it may take time, but truth will ultimately win, he said, "We'll work with truth and non-violence to defeat Modi and (Amit) Shah."

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also mounted a sharp attack on the BJP, accusing it of indulging in "vote chori" and calling its leaders as "gaddars" who must be removed from power to safeguard the Constitution and citizens' voting rights.

Addressing the Congress 'Vote Chor Gaddi Chhod' rally at Ramlila Maidan in the national capital, Kharge said it was the responsibility of all Indians to unite behind the Congress ideology, asserting that only the party could save the country. He also alleged that the ideology of the RSS would ultimately "finish the nation."

"The BJP people are 'gaddars' (traitors) and 'dramebaaz' (indulge in theatrics). They need to be removed from power," Kharge said.

Taking a dig at the BJP, Kharge said its leaders often question whether Rahul Gandhi travels abroad after Parliament sessions, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself is frequently overseas and rarely attends Parliament during sessions. "They are sitting in power after committing vote chori, and we will have to remove these traitors from power," he said.

Striking an emotional note, the Congress chief revealed that he skipped his son's surgery in Bengaluru to attend the rally. "I did not go for my son's operation because I felt it was more important to be here to save 140 crore people," Kharge told the gathering.

