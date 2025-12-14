Priyanka Gandhi targets EC at 'vote chori' rally, challenges BJP to 'fight election fairly' | VIDEO Priyanka Gandhi launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission and the BJP during a mega Congress rally in Delhi, alleging vote theft and unfair elections. She challenged the BJP to contest polls using ballot papers and accused institutions of bowing to government pressure.

New Delhi:

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday alleged that every stage of the election process has become questionable, claiming it raises deep suspicion among citizens. Addressing the party's "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" mega rally at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, she asserted that people must speak up when democratic institutions are being systematically weakened. The Wayanad MP directly named Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi. She accused them of "conspiring" to take away people's voting rights and said they would eventually have to answer for their actions. She added that the BJP would not be able to shield them forever.

Challenges BJP over ballot paper elections

Issuing a direct challenge, the Congress general secretary said, "I challenge the BJP to contest polls on the ballot paper. They know they will never win." Referring to Bihar, she added, "You should not lose heart over losing Bihar, the entire country knows BJP wins through 'vote chori'."

Allegations of cash distribution and model code violations

Priyanka Gandhi accused the Election Commission of ignoring alleged violations of the Model Code of Conduct in Bihar. She claimed Rs 10,000 was paid to each woman during the poll period and questioned the silence of election authorities. "If this is not 'vote chori', then what is?" she asked, alleging elections are no longer conducted fairly.

'BJP has lost public trust'

Reiterating her charge, the Wayanad MP said the BJP has lost the trust of the people. She claimed this is visible inside Parliament, where BJP MPs avoid eye contact with Opposition members. "Self-confidence has been reduced because the people do not believe in the BJP, their government, PM Modi, Amit Shah, and the people have lost their trust in them," she said.

'Parliament avoids core public issues'

Criticising parliamentary functioning, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the government avoids discussing real issues like unemployment, inflation and paper leaks. She said the BJP only agreed to discussions after pressure from Rahul Gandhi but eventually diverted focus. "At the end, we could only discuss to whom the national song belongs to," she said.

'Judiciary, media and agencies under pressure'

Launching a broader attack, Priyanka Gandhi alleged that the judiciary is under pressure and major media houses are controlled by big corporates. Recalling the 2024 general elections, she claimed Congress leaders were jailed and the party’s bank accounts frozen. "Under the guise of corruption, they sent ED, Income Tax (Department), CBI," she said.

Congress intensifies campaign over vote chori allegations

The Congress rally comes amid heightened political mobilisation against alleged electoral irregularities and the Special Intensive Revision issue. Party leaders described the rally as a decisive step in their political battle against the BJP-led government.

