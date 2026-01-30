'Mere haathon yeh mar gayi hai': Husband's chilling call to SWAT commando Kajal's brother after fatal beating Delhi: Married on Nov 23, 2023, Kajal endured constant abuse from day one driven by dowry demands, as her mother disclosed. Ankur's parents and siblings relentlessly pressured for more, with conflicts intensifying after the wedding.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police SWAT commando Kajal Chaudhary, 24, was brutally assaulted by her husband at their Mohan Garden home on January 22, succumbing to severe injuries on January 27 (Tuesday), leaving her family devastated and sparking outrage over domestic violence.

Horrific assault and final moments

Kajal suffered repeated blows, including with a dumbbell, during a violent argument, her brother Nikhil recounted. On the phone amid her screams, he received a chilling call five minutes later from husband Ankur saying, "Mere haathon yeh mar gayi hai, aa jao ise lene" (She died by my hands, come take her body). Rushed to a private hospital, she was declared brain-dead from head trauma, with doctors deeming recovery impossible.

Years of dowry harassment

Married on November 23, 2023, Kajal faced relentless abuse from the start due to dowry greed, her mother revealed. Ankur's parents, siblings demanded more, with tensions escalating post-marriage. Four months pregnant and mother to a 1.5-year-old son now with her family, Kajal endured silently while serving in Delhi Police's elite SWAT unit since her 2022 recruitment.

Family's heartbreaking accounts

Nikhil detailed the dowry pressure ruining their home, "Initially fine, but he joined the chorus." Her father confirmed learning of the assault on January 22 via Nikhil, watching helplessly as she fought until January 27. The family entrusted her toddler to their care amid profound grief.

Legal action and aftermath

Ankur, a Ministry of Defence clerk, now suspended, faces initial attempt-to-murder charges at Mohan Garden station, upgraded to murder and dowry death after her passing and family complaint. Arrested and remanded to Tihar Jail judicial custody, investigations continue into this brazen attack on a brave officer protecting the city.