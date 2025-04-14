Jeff Bezos' fiancée and Katy Perry fly to space in historic All-Women Blue Origin Mission Leading the mission is Lauren Sánchez, Bezos’ fiancée, accompanied by global pop icon Katy Perry, journalist Gayle King, and four other inspiring women from diverse backgrounds. The brief suborbital flight, part of the NS-31 mission, will cross the Kármán line—officially entering space.

In a historic moment for space tourism, Jeff Bezos’ fiancée Lauren Sánchez and global pop icon Katy Perry are all set to soar beyond Earth’s atmosphere today aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket. This will mark the second-ever all-women spaceflight in history, and the first since 1963 to fly without a single male crew member.

Here’s everything you need to know about the star-studded NS-31 mission.

Launch details: All set for lift-off from Texas at 8:30 PM IST

Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket will take off from its West Texas launch site on Monday, April 14, at 8:30 am local time (6:00 pm IST). The suborbital flight will last just 11 minutes, but promises unforgettable moments for the crew as they cross the Kármán line—the internationally recognised boundary of space, located 100 km above Earth.

Viewers around the world can watch the launch live on Blue Origin’s official website and YouTube channel.

Meet the historic all-women crew

The six women on board represent a diverse blend of talent from music, science, journalism, activism, and film:

Lauren Sánchez – Journalist, author, and Bezos’ fiancée, leading the mission Katy Perry – Grammy-nominated global pop superstar Gayle King – Veteran journalist and US breakfast show host Amanda Nguyen – Civil rights activist and Nobel Peace Prize nominee Aisha Bowe – Former NASA engineer and entrepreneur Kerianne Flynn – Film producer

Sánchez revealed that the crew was carefully selected for their ability to "inspire generations," and each woman brings a unique story to this journey.

What will they experience in space?

Once they cross the Kármán line, the crew will experience weightlessness for about 4 minutes, during which they’ll float inside the capsule and get breathtaking views of Earth through large panoramic windows.

After their brief time in space, the capsule will safely descend back to Earth using three parachutes.

While this will technically count as a spaceflight, NASA, FAA, and the US military do not classify such short suborbital missions as eligible for official astronaut status.

What the crew said before lift-off

Lauren Sánchez shared her excitement on Instagram, writing:

“Hard to believe that tomorrow this incredible work of innovation will be taking us above the Kármán line.”

Katy Perry, meanwhile, told Elle magazine that she had dreamed of space travel for 20 years:

“When Blue Origin was first talking about commercial space travel, I was like, ‘Sign me up!’ And then they actually called me!”

For journalist Gayle King, the decision was not easy:

“When I got the call from Lauren and Jeff, my first reaction was a no. I still have a lot of trepidation.”

Blue Origin’s Space journeys so far

Blue Origin has now flown 52 people into space, including Jeff Bezos himself in 2021 and Star Trek legend William Shatner in 2022, who at 90 became the oldest human in space.

While Bezos called the experience “life-changing,” Shatner described the view of deep space as “overwhelming,” saying:

“All I saw was death… It was among the strongest feelings of grief I have ever encountered.”

Why does this mission matter for the world (and India)?

This all-female space crew is only the second in history, after Soviet cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight in 1963. It’s a powerful symbol of how far women have come in the fields of science, entertainment, and activism.

While Indian women like Kalpana Chawla and Sunita Williams have flown to space, this mission opens the door for global civilian women to experience space as tourists and role models.

How to watch the launch live in India