'Not interested in Amit Shah's fantasy conversations': Rahul Gandhi lays out three demands

New Delhi:

Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Monday stepped up his attack on Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Centre, saying the Opposition is not interested in listening to "fantasy conversations" from the Home Minister. Gandhi demanded that Shah clearly state who ordered the alleged use of lathis, spiked batons and pellet guns against students protesting at Delhi's Jantar Mantar on July 20. Speaking at a press conference, Rahul Gandhi said that if Amit Shah himself ordered the action, he should be held responsible, while if he was unaware of the decision, it would amount to incompetence. In either case, the Home Minister should resign from his post," Gandhi added.

The Congress leader also clarified that the Opposition was not asking Amit Shah to come to Parliament and speak on any general subject. Instead, the Opposition wants a direct answer from the Home Minister on whether he ordered the use of force and firing against the protesting students, he added.

Earlier in the day, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju had said that the government was ready for a discussion on the violence during the student movement and the subsequent police action. He also said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah would speak on the matter in Parliament.

In view of this, Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference and laid out three demands of the Opposition.

Rahul Gandhi's three key demands

1. Clarification on firing and use of force

Rahul Gandhi demanded that Amit Shah come to Parliament and give a direct answer about the alleged police action against students in Delhi. "The Home Minister should not come to Parliament and tell us imaginary things. He should clearly tell us whether he ordered the firing of bullets and use of pellet guns against our children in Delhi or not. This is the first question. The discussion will happen after that," Gandhi said. He further questioned who authorised the alleged use of force if the Home Minister did not issue the order.

2. PM Modi should apologise to students and the country

Gandhi's second demand was that Prime Minister Narendra Modi publicly apologise to the country and the youth over what the Congress has described as alleged police brutality against protesting students in Delhi. The Congress leader said the government must take responsibility for the alleged action against students and address the concerns surrounding the incident.

3. Answer on alleged irregularities in Ram temple donations

The Opposition has also demanded a response from the government over allegations of irregularities and theft involving donations and funds associated with the Ram temple in Ayodhya. Gandhi said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had established the Ram temple trust, selected its members and laid down the process for its functioning. He demanded that those allegedly involved in the theft at the temple should face strict punishment and that the Prime Minister should disclose what action had been taken.

'Amit Shah and PM Modi do not have the courage'

Rahul Gandhi also launched a sharp attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Amit Shah, questioning their willingness to face the Opposition in Parliament. "Amit Shah does not have the courage to come to Parliament and stand before us. He has shown that over the last 15 days. Neither Narendra Modi nor Amit Shah has the courage... Nobody is interested in their opinion. We simply want to know who ordered the firing, and if they did not, then who in the Home Ministry did? We want to understand: was there someone's fault or incompetence?" Gandhi said.

Kharge says Opposition has been raising demands since July 20

Meanwhile, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the Opposition had been firmly raising its demands since the first day of the parliamentary session on July 20. "Our first demand was that there should be a discussion on the atrocities by the Delhi Police, the firing of pellet guns, the firing of tear gas shells and the lathicharge, and we wanted him (Amit Shah) to come to the House. The paper leaks happened years ago, and we had already been demanding a discussion on them, but he did not say anything on the issue for 14-15 days. This means that he did not want the discussion to take place. We kept putting pressure, but he did not come," Kharge said.

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