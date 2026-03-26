Google Gemini gets major upgrade: Create 3-minute AI songs with Lyria 3 Pro

New Delhi:

Google has recently rolled out the new Lyria 3 Pro, which is said to be a major upgrade to its AI music tools tools. The new app has been built on Lyria 3, and this new version lets will enable the users to generate songs faster than usual.It will take just three minutes—and you get way more control over the composition. Paid users of the Gemini app are getting access first.

Lyria 3 Pro is not just about basic melodies anymore. Now, you can actually map out intros, choruses, verses and bridges, which means you can try out different song structures and styles. The result? AI-generated music that actually sounds put together and more like something a human would make.

Google’s making Lyria 3 Pro available across its whole AI platform lineup. For businesses, there’s Vertex AI, where companies can start creating custom soundtracks for games, apps, or whatever else they need. Developers can get into the action too—Lyria 3 Pro works with Google AI Studio and the Gemini API, opening the door for more accurate, creative tools. Plus, Google Vids users can throw custom music into their videos, which is great for anyone doing marketing, storytelling, or just looking for a unique soundtrack.

On top of that, Google’s paying attention to artists and musicians. They’re rolling out ProducerAI—a platform where artists and producers can work together to refine full songs with help from AI. And with the Music AI Sandbox, Google’s working directly with musicians to make sure the tech supports human creativity, not just automates it.

The tech isn’t just for hobbyists, either. Professionals are already using it. Grammy winner Yung Spielburg used Lyria in a DeepMind short film project. DJ and producer François K is even experimenting with it for his own music using an iterative process.

For anyone wondering what this means, it’s pretty clear: If you’re using the Gemini app, you can now create longer, polished tracks, customize your music down to specific sections, and whip up soundtracks for anything from YouTube clips to podcast intros. Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, Lyria 3 Pro turns AI into a seriously helpful creative partner.