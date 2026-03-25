No more fake accounts on social media: Centre considering KYC rules for Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and X

New Delhi:

The government of India is reportedly working on upgrading the social media security for the users and planning to roll out a mandatory KYC (Know Your Customer) verification system not only for social apps but also for gaming platforms and dating apps as well. If this gets implemented, interactive apps like Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat and X.com will not be able to let the users create fake accounts once the verification becomes a key rule for using the platform.

The main goal is to cut down on cybercrimes linked to fake accounts and make people more accountable online.

KYC process may be similar to banking

The KYC process here could look a lot like what banks and mobile companies use—basically, you’d have to submit proper identity proof when signing up. This move targets several problems at once: fewer fake accounts, less online fraud, and better ways to track down offenders.

Rising Cybercrime on social media

This is not coming out of nowhere. A parliamentary committee raised the proposal after a rise in digital misuse. There’s been more online harassment, cyberstalking, identity theft, and people sharing private images without consent—usually behind fake profiles. That makes it tough for authorities to find the real culprit. By making people tie their accounts to real identities, KYC promises faster action when things go wrong.

Focus on the safety of women and children

A big focus here is protecting women and children. Some states have already debated or even set age limits for social media, but KYC means platforms could actually check how old new users are and block underage people. It could also help curb predatory behaviour on dating and gaming sites.

Why KYC could be a game changer

Making identity checks the rule could clean things up, make the internet safer, and help people trust these platforms again. Still, a move like this is bound to spark debates over privacy and data protection once it’s put in place.