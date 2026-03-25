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West Bengal polls: BJP releases third list of 19 candidates, RG Kar victim's mother gets ticket from Panihati

Edited By: Isha Bhandari @IshaBha94705282
Published: ,Updated:

West Bengal polls: BJP releases third list of 19 candidates, RG Kar victim's mother gets ticket from Panihati

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Breaking News Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

West Bengal polls: BJP releases third list of 19 candidates, RG Kar victim's mother gets ticket from Panihati

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