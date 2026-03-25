Harmanpreet Kaur feels ODI World Cup win gives confidence of winning titles anywhere

New Delhi:

Winning the ODI World Cup 2025 and ending a long wait in Indian women's cricket has given the Women in Blue much-needed confidence of heading into global tournaments, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said. Harmanpreet's Indian side etched its name into the history books by lifting the ODI World Cup 2025 at home, making it the first senior ICC title for the Women in Blue.

The victory has instilled belief in the Indian team to do something similar in the upcoming T20 World Cup, which will be held in the United Kingdom from June 12 to July 5. "We'll try our best (to win the T20 World Cup). Last World Cup gave us confidence, and now we have the belief that we can win the World Cup anywhere in the world," Harmanpreet said during an event.

Harmanpreet speaks on love her team got after WC win

The Indian skipper spoke on the recogination her team has received following that World Cup win. "Look, I believe that in any field, you have to do something special, you have to win a title, only then do you get recognition.

Otherwise, it feels like all the hard work goes to waste."

"Not just our team, but all the women cricketers before us have put in immense effort, often even spending from their own pockets. So, winning a title was very important. And after achieving that, the response we are getting from Indian fans, the media, and everyone else is a very big thing for us, " she said.

Harmanpreet opens up on India's loss to Australia in multi-format series

India recently toured Australia for an all-format series and lost it on points 4-12. While they won the T20I series 2-1, they could not replicate the success in the ODIs and the one-off Test.

Harmanpreet called the series a different experience as the team is not accustomed to playing such an all-format series. "Such a multi-format series should happen because it gives you a lot of challenges. After every week, you have to play a different format, so I think this is a totally different experience," she said.

"As cricketers, we have never gone through such an experience. Earlier, we mostly played either T20s or ODIs, but playing all three formats together was a bit challenging," she said.