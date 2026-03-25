Suryakumar Yadav makes two-place jump, New Zealand quicks rise in ICC rankings

New Delhi:

India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav made a two-place jump in the latest ICC T20I rankings for the batters, while several New Zealand and South Africa stars also gained spots in the weekly ranking update.

SKY, the former World No.1 batter, has jumped two places from ninth to reach seventh in the T20I rankings for the batters despite not being in action since lifting the T20 World Cup 2026 with India. Meanwhile, this comes after Tim Seifert and Dewald Brevis dropped down after not playing in the recently-concluded T20I series between New Zealand and South Africa, which the Proteas won 3-2 on Wednesday.

New Zealand pacers rise in latest rankings

Meanwhile, four New Zealand pacers have gained places in the recent rankings update, with Lockie Ferguson being the biggest rewardee with his 1/9 in the third T20I. This saw him gain 12 places in the T20I bowlers' chart and reach the 39th spot.

Ben Sears, Kyle Jamieson and Zakary Foulkes also gained places, with Sears rising 20 spots to 59th, Jamieson going five up to 76th, and Foulkes jumping eight slots to reach 81st. Proteas all-rounder George Linde also jumped a place to reach 22nd, while stand-in skipper Keshav Maharaj was up by five to reach 47th.

Abhishek, Raza No.1 in their rankings

Meanwhile, Indian batting sensation Abhishek Sharma remained the No.1 T20I batter, while Zimbabwe captain Sikandar Raza held his top spot in the all-rounders' rankings.

Abhishek is closely followed by compatriot and SRH teammate Ishan Kishan as the former has 875 rating points, while the wicketkeeper batter has 871.

Raza has a decent gap at the top with 328 rating points, as India's Hardik Pandya is a distant second with 299 ratings. Meanwhile, Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is the top-ranked T20I bowler in the world after replacing India's Varun Chakravarthy two weeks ago. He has 753 rating points, while Chakravarthy stands close in second with 740 ratings. Pakistan's Abrar Ahmed is third at 736 ratings, while England's Rashid Khan (721) and Jasprit Bumrah (702) wrap up the top five.