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Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati granted interim protection from arrest in sexual harassment case

Edited By: Abhishek Sheoran
Published: ,Updated:

The court had earlier reserved its decision on February 27 after completing the hearing on the anticipatory bail application.

The verdict was delivered by a single bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha.
The verdict was delivered by a single bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha. Image Source : PTI file
Prayagraj:

In a sexual harassment case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Allahabad High Court has granted major relief to him and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri. The court has allowed the anticipatory bail plea of both individuals. 

The verdict was delivered by a single bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier reserved its decision on February 27 after completing the hearing on the anticipatory bail application. It also stayed the Jyotirmath Shankaracharya's arrest in the case till the next hearing. 

 

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Up News Anticipatory Bail Sexual Harassment Case Allahabad High Court
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