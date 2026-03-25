Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati granted interim protection from arrest in sexual harassment case

Prayagraj:

In a sexual harassment case against Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, the Allahabad High Court has granted major relief to him and his disciple Swami Mukundanand Giri. The court has allowed the anticipatory bail plea of both individuals.

The verdict was delivered by a single bench of Justice Jitendra Kumar Sinha.

The Allahabad High Court had earlier reserved its decision on February 27 after completing the hearing on the anticipatory bail application. It also stayed the Jyotirmath Shankaracharya's arrest in the case till the next hearing.