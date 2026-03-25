These budget friendly Jio recharge plans offers uninterrupted calling and more: Details here

New Delhi:

Reliance Jio, one of the leading telecom service providers with more than 510 million users, is leading the telecom scene. The telecom player know a lot about people and what they want in order to keep their numbers active without breaking the bank. So, to help them, the compnay have rolled out some real budget-friendly recharge options. These plans will help the customer to keep recieving the incoming calls, even after your main plan runs out- means, this plan could be an ideal backup for the users, which honestly is a huge relief for those who do not want to suddenly lose touch when a plan expires.

Rs 189 Plan: Just the basics, still gets you calls

The Rs 189 plan is Jio’s cheapest pick if you just want incoming calls. You get 28 days of service, unlimited calls on any network, 2GB of data in total, and 300 SMS. It’s perfect if you mostly need your phone for calls and barely touch the internet.

Rs 159 Plan: Even cheaper if you only need calls

Looking for something even lighter on your wallet? The Rs 159 plan gives you unlimited calls and 1GB of data. There are no extras, but it is the lowest cost option if you just want to talk.

Rs 195 Plan: Longer validity, only data

Here’s something a little different: Jio’s Rs 195 plan offers a longer 90-day validity and 15GB data. But heads up—you do not get calling benefits with this one. So, it works if you just want to use some data and don’t care about calls.

Why these plans are a big deal

Not everyone wants to pay a lot just to keep their SIM card working. These budget plans let you hang on to your number, keep getting incoming calls, and stay connected for next to nothing. Jio’s clearly making it easier for everyone to stay in touch, no matter how much—or how little—they want to spend.