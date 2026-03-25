Apple Business platform: All-in-one tool for device management, ads and growth

New Delhi:

Apple has reportedly announced the new ‘Apple Business’, which aims at simplifying how the companies are managing their operations, devices and customer engagement.

The platform combines multiple existing Apple services into one unified system, making it easier for businesses—especially small and medium enterprises—to handle day-to-day operations without needing advanced IT support.

Apple Business will be available for free starting April 14 in more than 200 countries and regions.

New Apple Business platform: Built-in device management for businesses

One of the major highlights of the new Apple Business is that it has been built into the Mobile Device Management (MDM) system. This further allows the companies to:

Manage all Apple devices from a single dashboard

Configure employee groups and access levels

Deploy apps and security settings easily

The platform further introduced “Blueprints”, which are capable of helping businesses to set up devices faster with pre-configured apps and settings. This further enables a zero-touch deployment for the employees.

Business email, calendar and collaboration tools

Apple Business also brings integrated tools for communication and productivity. Businesses can now:

Create professional email IDs which are to be used for custom domains

Use built-in calendar and scheduling tools

Access company directories for easy collaboration

These features further aim at providing a complete workspace solution within the Apple ecosystem.

New advertising opportunities on Apple Maps

A major addition is the ability for businesses to promote themselves via Apple Maps. Starting from summer this year (initially in the US and Canada), the companies could run local ads that appear during the search results.

Apple has stated that these ads will follow a privacy-first approach, which claims to ensure that the user data is not being tracked or shared with anyone else.

Brand management and customer reach

Apple Business also includes tools to manage brand presence across Apple services like Maps, Mail, Wallet, and Siri. Businesses can:

Create branded profiles with logos and details

Highlight offers and promotions

Track customer engagement insights

This can help businesses improve visibility and connect better with local customers.

Pricing and availability

Apple Business will be available for the user for free service for existing users of the Apple Business Connect, Essentials and Manager platforms, which will be merged into this new system.

Furthermore, additional services like iCloud storage and AppleCare+ for Business will be available at an extra cost.

What it means for Indian businesses

For Indian startups, the new Apple Business could become one of the most useful tools to help them manage devices, streamline communication internally and build a stronger digital presence – all within a single platform.