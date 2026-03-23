OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro now on Sale in India: ANC, noise cancellation, 54hours battery

New Delhi:

The OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro just launched in India, and they are running a limited-time offer at Rs 3,799. If you are quick, you will have to buy the same buds at the usual Rs 3,999. You can find these earbuds everywhere—on OnePlus.in, in their app, in Experience Stores, and from all the big online sellers like Amazon, Flipkart, and Myntra.

(Image Source : ONEPLUS NORD BUDS 4 PRO)OnePlus Nord Buds 4 Pro

Standout feature: Noise Cancellation

You will get up to 55dB ANC, which shuts out background noise without much hassle.

The sound is comparatively upgraded, all thanks to titanium-coated drivers with twice the power of last year’s (2025) model. Expect thumping bass and crisp vocals. Plus, they have included LHDC 5.0, so your high-def music stays clear.

Features of Nord Buds 4 Pro

On the tech side, OnePlus steps things up with Bluetooth 6.0 for quicker, steadier connections.

Pairing is super easy with Google Fast Pair and Microsoft Swift Pair.

There are handy controls: slide to tweak volume, tap for Spotify, tap again to launch your AI assistant, and even real-time translation if you’re on OxygenOS.

Comfort is not an issue

Each earbud weighs just 4.4 grams – a feather – and the case is smaller and easier to pocket. Calling is solid, too: there are 6 mics and AI noise reduction, so your voice comes through clearly, even if you’re out in a windy spot.

Battery life is wild: up to 54 hours

The battery is impressive when it comes to these buds. The company claims that it comes with 54 hours of battery life with the charging case, and with fast charging, a couple of minutes gets you hours of playback.

They come with an IP55 rating, so dust and splashes will not bother them – take them to the gym or on a run.

Price and quality

You get a lot for your money here. The ANC, sound, battery, and smart features all punch way above their price tag. If you’re hunting for affordable earbuds with great noise cancellation in India, these should be on your shortlist.