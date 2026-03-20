WhatsApp to let you chat without sharing phone number: Username feature coming soon

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, an instant messaging platform, has been working on a new feature to have chats without sharing your contact number. Meaning, you can now interact with people without relying on each other's phone numbers – and users will soon be able to connect via unique usernames.

Expected launch timeline for the new feature

As per the reports, the global rollout for usernames is expected to come around the middle of 2026, most probably in June, if the latest reports are true. The new feature has been under development for years, but it looks like finally the wait is over, as we will be witnessing the solid launch window soon.

How will username-based chat work?

The users will get to make their own usernames (unlike their original name), kind of like how it works on Instagram or Facebook. Once the name is updated, you can make calls, send messages and connect with other people – but it will not be forced on everyone.

The feature is not forced on anyone – meaning, those who want to share their phone numbers can do the same as they were doing it. But those who do not want to share their contact details could go all-in with another username. If someone already has your number, nothing changes for them. Usernames have to be unique, so you’ll need to come up with something that’s not taken—just like anywhere else online.

Boost for privacy and security

Honestly, the best part is the jump in privacy. You will not have to share your real phone number to start a conversation—that’s huge, especially for business chats, group interactions, or when you does not want random people having your personal info. Apps like Telegram and Signal have done this for a while, so WhatsApp’s just catching up.

Guest Chats: Messaging without an account

There’s another new feature in the works: Guest Chats. This lets people join conversations through a secure browser link, no WhatsApp account needed. These guests will not get the full suite—just basic text messages for now—but WhatsApp still plans to keep end-to-end encryption intact.