Government pushes for Aadhaar app preload on smartphones: Apple, Samsung raise concerns

New Delhi:

The Indian government has been reportedly planning to make all new smartphones come with the Aadhaar app already installed on the devices. The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) has pushed for this by saying that it will make the Aadhaar service way more accessible to the user. So, in case this happens, you will be able to turn on your new handset and find the Aadhaar app already installed, just like any other utility app.

Why the government wants this move

Reuters reported that the government plans to make the Aadhaar app essential for smartphone users. As 1.3 billion people are already using it, the app will enable the folks to update personal info, manage their family's profiles, and lock their own biometric data for extra security. Officials say pre-installing the app means more people use it and don’t have to bother downloading it themselves.

Apple, Samsung and Google push back

But smartphone giants like Apple, Samsung, and Google aren’t keen on the idea. The Manufacturers' Association for Information Technology (MAIT) raised big concerns around privacy, security, and the headache of changing their production lines just for India. That’d drive costs up and make things messier. In fact, very few countries force government apps onto phones, so it’s not exactly a common move.

Privacy and security concerns

Privacy’s a sticking point, too. Aadhaar’s had its fair share of data leaks in the past, putting millions at risk. Tech companies worry that if the app’s already on every device, people might get uneasy about their data, especially since Aadhaar connects directly to biometric info.

Similar to the Sanchar Saathi controversy?

This is not the first time the Indian government has tried to add something like this for the mobile phone. Not too long ago, the government wanted the Sanchar Saathi app to be preloaded on every smartphones, but also faced a backlash around forcing the installation, as the lack of user control could lead to the dropping of the official application.

With Aadhaar, they are sticking to just ‘requesting’ pre-installation instead of demanding it, so it’s a less aggressive approach.

The Sachet app is to be pre-installed, too!

Aadhaar is not the only app, but disaster alert apps like Sachet are being considered for pre-installation on the devices as well to update users about some sudden issue.

As the conversation continues, the government got to weigh easy access against privacy and what is workable for the manufacturers. Whatever they decide, it will probably change how Indians use public services on their phones for years to come.