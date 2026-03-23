GTA 6 game could be cheaper than expected: CEO drops big pricing clue

New Delhi:

Grand Theft Auto VI (6), one of the most anticipated PS games, has been a hot topic. Several rumours have surfaced, claiming the game could launch at USD 100 (around Rs 8,000+). However, recent comments from CEO Strauss Zelnick suggest something else.

In a recent interview with a publication, the CEO stated that it will be ‘unfair’ to charge high prices for the game, and it will still include a number of intrusive ads. He further stated that the games will be priced around USD 70 to USD 80, with premium offerings along with an uninterrupted experience.

The statement from the CEO has hinted that GTA 6 could stick to industry-standard pricing rather than going the extra mile for the price tag.

(Image Source : GTA 6 )GTA 6

Expected price in India for GTA 6

If the game follows the USD 70 to USD 80 pricing, then the Indian gamers could easily expect the base variant for the game to be priced at around Rs 5,999 and Rs 6,999. The premium edition of the game will be slightly higher in price and will have more content dependent on additional content.

We all know that the most AAA titles on consoles like PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X already follow similar price tags.

This could be considered good news for Indian players who were worried about a steep price hike.

(Image Source : GTA 6 )GTA 6

No annoying in-game ads?

CEO Strauss Zelnick has addressed concerns around in-game advertisements. He clarified that while ads may work in sports games like NBA 2K, they may not fit into a premium open-world experience like GTA.

He suggested that adding disruptive ads in a paid game would feel unfair to players, indicating that GTA 6 may avoid such monetisation tactics.

(Image Source : GTA 6 ) GTA 6

Can AI create games like GTA?

A lot of rumours have already surfaced, stating that AI can create games like GTA. To this, the CEO stated his views on game development – he said that AI tools could help in creating assets faster. He said that he believes that artificial intelligence cannot replace human creativity.

According to him, building a blockbuster like GTA requires deep storytelling, design, and human involvement—something AI alone cannot achieve.

This statement comes amid growing debates around AI usage in gaming.

(Image Source : GTA 6 )GTA 6

All in all

While Rockstar Games has not officially confirmed pricing, current hints suggest that Grand Theft Auto VI will remain within expected price limits. For Indian gamers, this means the wait for one of the biggest game launches could be exciting—and not overly expensive.