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Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 23, 2026: Free diamonds, gun skins and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

A new set of Garena Free Fire Max codes is now available, allowing players to receive a variety of rewards to enhance their gaming experience. However, because these codes are limited in quantity, players must act quickly.

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena Free Fire Max
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max soared in popularity after the original Free Fire got banned. Now, the company has dropped a fresh batch of redeem codes to upgrade the gaming experience for today. These codes are a mix of numbers and letters, and they unlock all kinds of rewards – like extra diamonds, gun skins, outfits and other goodies.

One must note that these are time-bound codes, so players have to act fast.

Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 23, 2026

Here is the list of active codes for the day:

  1. FFSKTXVQF2NR  
  2. FPSTQ7MXNPY5  
  3. 4N8M2XL9R1G3  
  4. H8YC4TN6VKQ9  
  5. FF6YH3BFD7VT  
  6. NPTF2FWSPXN9  
  7. FFDMNSW9KG2  
  8. FFCBRAXQTS9S  
  9. FFSGT7KNFQ2X  
  10. S9QK2L6VP3MR  
  11. FFR4G3HM5YJN  
  12. 6KWMFJVMQQYG  
  13. B1RK7C5ZL8YT  
  14. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9  
  15. BR43FMAPYEZZ  
  16. FA3S7D5F1G9H  
  17. FK3J9H5G1F7D  
  18. FU1I5O3P7A9S  
  19. UPQ7X5NMJ64V  
  20. FZ5X1C7V9B2N  
  21. FT4E9Y5U1I3O  
  22. FP9O1I5U3Y2T  
  23. FM6N1B8V3C4X  
  24. F7F9A3B2K6G8  
  25. FE2R8T6Y4U1I  

Note: The codes are on a first-come, first-served basis, and they will expire in 24 hours. Only the first 500 people will be able to win rewards. Also, these are India bound codes, so anything beyond geography will not work. When you redeem a code, you will get your reward through the in-game mail.

How to redeem Free Fire MAX codes

Here are the steps to follow:

1. Go to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com  

2. Log in with your social media account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID—whatever you linked to your game).
3. Enter any codes from the above list.
4. Hit 'Confirm'.
5. Check your mail in the game for your reward.

Players must not try to redeem the codes from the guest account, as these codes only work for registered players.

So, do not wait or hesitate, and get the new set of codes to win free in-game goodies to enhance your gameplay. 

Also, if you are planning to be a new player for Garena Free Fire Max, then you can download the game from the official Google Play Store or Apple's App Store for free. It is engaging and the rewards redemption makes it more exciting each day.

 

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