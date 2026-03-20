X introduces AI article summaries: Read long stories in seconds

New Delhi:

Elon Musk's X (formerly known as Twitter) has just added a new feature, which will be known as ‘AI-powered article summaries’. This feature will enable the user to spot a long article and, in case the user does not wish to read the entire content, can hit the “Summarise” button, and it will instantly summarise the entire content into a bulleted list of main points.

This feature could be really useful for those who are looking for quick takeaways from long content on the platform. If you are someone who prefers to read just about the gist or summary of long content, despite reading the whole thing, then this feature could be a timesaver.

How does the ‘Summarise’ feature work on X.com?

It is very simple; all you need to do is the following:

Open the article

Then tap “Summarise”

After this, X’s AI will spit out the summary, mostly in bullet points, making the reader understand the entire article easily and in a more simplified way. It is perfect, in case you are scrolling through several pieces of content and want to stay efficient.

Response of X users: What do people really think?

This feature is for those who want to go through much more content at a faster speed, but some people might not like it. Some might say that the new Summarise feature is a timesaver and makes catching up way easier.

And others might not appreciate or like them, and maybe they might be a bit worried. They may think that this could ruin the best parts by giving away spoilers.

Will the new Summarise feature make us less likely to bother reading the full article?

Some even wish the summaries popped up automatically – no button needed.

X brings new ‘Listen’ option

Not only is there a Summarise feature, but X has also added a “Listen” feature using Grok AI’s voice tech. This feature will enable you to multitask—by listening to articles out loud while you scroll your feed or do something else.

X has claimed that the article engagement has skyrocketed on the platform, with up to 18 times in the last few months.

Who can use ‘Summarise’ feature and ‘Listen’ feature

Currently, these AI features are only for Premium and Premium Plus users. In India, Premium may cost Rs 427 per month, while Premium Plus may cost Rs 2,570. For a limited time, the company has been slashing the prices by half for your first two months.