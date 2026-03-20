Portronics Torque X Mini Water gun launched for your home at Rs 5099: 5 Spray modes, dual battery power, more

New Delhi:

Portronics, one of the popular ones known for portable and innovative gadgets, has recently rolled out a new addition to its smart accessories range, named the Torque X Mini Folding Water Gun. This portable water gun is ideal for those who want to have hassle-free cleaning without burning a hole in their pocket.

Price and Availability

As for the price, the Torque X Mini Folding Water Gun costs Rs 5,099 and includes a 12-month warranty. It’s out now, and you can pick it up on the Portronics website, Amazon, Flipkart, or your usual electronics stores across India.

Why the beta water gun?

The whole idea for the new portable water gun is to make cleaning hassle-free, especially if you are tired of dragging around heavy gear at home without taking up much storage space. It will help you in washing your car, cleaning up your balcony, and tidying the garden, as well as tackling the outdoor messes (glass windows)-- this little gadget was made with convenience in mind.

The Torque X Mini Folding Water Gun could be folded up and comes in a super-light build, and it is cordless.

Portronics Torque X Mini Folding Water Gun: Features

Though the water gun is small in size, the company claims that it is strong enough to do all the cleaning work easily and smartly. It comes with a high-speed 13,500 RPM motor, which is capable of shooting water out at 1.5 MPa of pressure and 2.8 litres per minute. This has plenty of oomph to blast away mud and dirt, which we usually ignore. It is just as handy on a dirty car as it is on patio tiles.

And the best part is you do not need any heavy-duty, professional equipment to get great results – anyone can use it without any issue or major operating guidance.

One thing that stands out is the 5-in-1 spray nozzle. There’s a dial so you can flip through different spray patterns:

0-degree

15-degree

25-degree

40-degree and even a shower mode.

So, you can get everything from a focused jet for stubborn dirt to a gentle spray for watering your plants.

Flexibility: The Torque X lets you use water from a bucket, a tank, a bottle—pretty much anything you have around. The self-priming hose draws from whatever’s handy, so you don’t need a direct tap connection. That comes in clutch when you’re cleaning in places where water isn’t easily accessible.

Rechargeable battery: 70-minutes use!

It runs on two built-in 4000mAh rechargeable batteries and gives you up to 70 minutes of use. The digital display tells you exactly how much juice you have left and keeps you updated on what mode you are in. You can switch between low, medium, or high speed, depending on what you’re cleaning—so you’re always in control, and you won’t burn through your battery too fast. Oh, and it charges via USB Type-C, which is a nice touch.