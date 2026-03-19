Instagram adds Tap-to-Pause for Reels, replaces press-and-hold gesture

New Delhi:

Instagram, a popular photo and video sharing platform, made watching Reels a bit easier – to pause and play, rather than holding the screen. Meaning, pausing a reel will not be a problem, and you can do the needful with only a single tap – no more holding your finger on the screen.

It’s a small change, but honestly, it makes a big difference for anyone who’s ever struggled to read a caption or catch a specific moment in a video.

Instagram introduces Tap-to-Pause for Reels

So, here is how the feature works:

Tap once to pause

Then tap again to play

That’s it!

Instagram wanted to make everything more intuitive, and this would bring their controls more in line with TikTok and other video apps.

Improved viewing experience for users

Also, when you prefer to pause a Reel, new options will pop up as well, like a ‘Mute button’.

It means that you will have a bit more control – mute the sound if you need to, without missing anything important. Instagram shared the news on their Creators channel, and Adam Mosseri even confirmed it’s rolling out everywhere.

Additional controls while paused

If you are using Instagram on Android or iOS, you could easily see the new feature very soon, with the very next update. Although it depends on where you live and your account, some people must have already received the features and are are already testing them out.

Instagram expands AI features on the platform

Instagram is not stopping at playback controls, either. They have started adding AI features, like:

New voice effects that let you change your audio—make it sound like a chipmunk, a robot, or even an alien.

Furthermore, it is also rumoured that the AI-powered face swap tool called “Create My Likeness” will be added. This feature will help you to generate custom avatars and content based on prompts.

Focus on better user engagement

Overall, Instagram has been pushing new engaging features to make everything feel more interactive and fun. With tap-to-pause and these AI updates, they are working hard to keep people engaged and catch up to the competition in short-form video.