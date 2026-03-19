Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition launched with ANC, heart rate tracking, and a 45-hour battery

New Delhi:

Apple’s audio sub-brand Beats has joined hands with Nike and launched the Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition in India—their first project together here. This combo blends Beats’ top-notch audio tech and Nike’s sporty style, so it's geared toward fitness fans and anyone who needs reliable, performance-orientated wireless earbuds.

You can grab these for Rs 29,900 starting March 20 on Apple’s website. The whole release targets people who push themselves at the gym or just want pro-grade earbuds they can count on.

Packed with fitness and audio features

ANC: The Powerbeats Pro 2 brings some serious upgrades. There is active noise cancellation (ANC) and a transparency mode, which will help the user to either dive into their music or stay alert to what's happening around them.

Heart Rate Monitor: The audio system will also come with a heart rate monitor, which has been built right in – that means you can check your stats mid-run or while lifting; no extra gadgets are needed. The earbuds work with Apple Fitness and Nike Run Club, so tracking workouts is a breeze.

Processor: The earbuds are powered by Apple’s H2 chip to deliver stellar sound and speedy performance. It features 3 mics; motion sensors, and optical sensors that help them pick up your movements and know when they’re in your ears.

Workout-ready design that lasts

Beats stuck with their comfy, secure-fit earhooks—your buds won’t budge, even during your most intense training. They are sweat-resistant and handle light splashes, so gym sessions and outdoor runs won’t faze them. The look stands out: Volt and matte black colours, the Beats logo on one side, and the Nike Swoosh on the other, and the charging case flashes a Volt splatter design with “JUST DO IT” branding.

(Image Source : BEATS POWERBEATS PRO 2 NIKE SPECIAL EDIT)Beats Powerbeats Pro 2 Nike Special Edition

Battery life that goes the distance

If you hate charging, these won't let you down—up to 10 hours of listening on one charge, and the case bumps that to 45 hours total. Forgot to juice them up? Just five minutes in the charger gets you 90 minutes of playback. You can power it up wirelessly (Qi) or via USB Type-C, so whatever works for you.

Works across devices without fuss

With Bluetooth 5.3, they connect easily to Android and iOS. Apple folks get perks like instant pairing, auto-switching between devices, audio sharing, hands-free Siri, and Find My support. Android users are not left out—use the Beats app to get similar features and a smooth experience, no matter your phone.