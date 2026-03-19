YouTube may use viewer feedback to crack down on AI-generated spam content

New Delhi:

YouTube is trying something new: they're testing a feature that asks people to flag videos that feel like low-quality AI-generated content. A few users are already seeing prompts while they watch videos, and frankly, it's about time. The platform’s flooded with so-called “AI slop”—videos churned out in bulk with zero originality. It’s annoying, and YouTube knows it.

How does the new feedback system work on YouTube?

If you get a prompt, you can rate how much a video seems like lazy AI.

The options go from “Not at all” to "Extremely".

They also nudge you to think about stuff like whether the video is repetitive, makes no sense, or clearly just a bot job.

YouTube has not said much officially, but reports claim that this feedback will probably affect recommendations.

If a video keeps getting tagged as low-quality, it might get buried, lose money, or even disappear.

This test seems to fit into YouTube’s big plan to clean up the flood of weak, spammy uploads. AI tools are everywhere now—so yeah, there’s way more automated content popping up. By pulling viewers into the process, maybe YouTube can train its algorithms to spot better stuff and let actual quality rise to the top.

Part of a larger effort to improve content quality

Of course, creators are nervous. Some worry that honest content using AI responsibly could get unfairly torpedoed. People could just mislabel things, and bam—false strikes, lost revenue. Critics say leaning too hard on viewer opinions could make everything more biased.

Concerns over creator impact and fairness

There’s another angle too. Some think YouTube is collecting this feedback not just to moderate content but also to train its own AI models. If users keep saying which videos are junk, Google might use those notes to build smarter tools that make less junky AI videos in the future.

Balancing innovation and responsibility

At the end of the day, YouTube’s walking a tightrope. Neal Mohan keeps talking about balancing cool AI advances with the need for quality and safety. With AI creeping into nearly every corner of online creativity, YouTube has to support creators but also make sure viewers can actually trust what they find.