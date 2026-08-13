Red Fort blast that killed 11 was carried out by Al-Qaeda's India subcontinent outfit, UN report reveals

New Delhi:

An offshoot of the Al-Qaeda terror group is behind the Red Fort blast that killed 11 people, a report by the United Nations Security Council has revealed, marking the first time a UN document has directly associated the group with the blast that occurred in Delhi in November 2025. The terror outfit has been identified as AQIS - Al-Qaeda Indian Subcontinent.

However, the investigation into the Red Fort blast is still being conducted by India's National Investigation Agency (NIA), and authorities have not yet announced their final findings.

The information was included in the 38th report submitted to the UN Security Council in August 2026. The report covers terrorist activities and regional security developments between December 16, 2025, and June 9, 2026.

AQIS operating through smaller, decentralised cells

According to the report, AQIS, once considered a weakened and fragmented organisation, is showing signs of re-emerging as a more organised regional network.

The report said the group has shifted its strategy from operating in large formations to functioning through smaller, dispersed cells that are more difficult for security agencies to detect. It also noted that the organisation has developed independent logistics and funding networks.

The monitoring team also expressed concern that AQIS could attempt to expand its presence in Bangladesh, potentially broadening its influence across South Asia.

Rising tensions along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border

The report highlighted growing tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan, pointing to an increase in cross-border attacks.

According to the document, Pakistan has continued to accuse the Taliban of supporting the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), a militant group responsible for a series of attacks on Pakistani security forces.

The report said the escalating violence has contributed to military confrontations between the two neighbouring countries.

It also linked AQIS to attacks carried out by Ittehad-ul-Mujahideen Pakistan (IMP) in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, including a suicide attack near a security checkpoint in Bannu.

Terror groups increasingly turning to AI

One of the report's most significant findings was the growing use of artificial intelligence by terrorist organisations.

The UN monitoring team warned that extremist groups are increasingly relying on AI tools to support operational and propaganda activities. According to the report, ISIL-K has been using AI to translate propaganda material into multiple languages rapidly.

The report also noted concerns about the misuse of AI-enabled platforms for obtaining information related to terrorist activities.

Concerns over chemical and biological weapons

The report further warned that terrorist organisations continue to show interest in chemical and biological weapons.

According to the monitoring team, ISIL's English-language magazine Invade published content this year discussing highly toxic substances, indicating the group's continued interest in unconventional weapons.

Changes to the UN sanctions list

The report also outlined changes to the UN's terrorist sanctions list during the review period.

According to the document, three new names were added to the sanctions list, while seven entries were removed. One of the most notable changes came on February 27, 2026, when Al-Nusra Front, also known as Hayat Tahrir al-Sham, was removed from the UN sanctions list.

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