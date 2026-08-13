Former Pakistan minister shares stage with Lashkar terrorists, threatens to 'destroy' India

Islamabad:

In yet another incident that has exposed Pakistan and proved that the country remains a safe haven for terrorists, a former minister was recently seen sharing a stage with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorists and issuing threats to India, while praising the terror organisation's founder Hafiz Saeed.

The undated video is being widely shared on social media platforms that could show Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed, Pakistan's former interior minister in ex-Prime Minister Imran Khan's government and the founder of Awami Muslim League, could be seen with Lashkar commanders Khalid Masood Sandhu and Qari Muhammad Yaqoob Sheikh.

India TV Digital, however, cannot independently verify the veracity of the video.

Ahmed could also be seen addressing a gathering and saying that he is a "slave and follower" of Saeed. He even claimed that he was expelled from the United States (US) after Saeed's mobile number was found on his phone.

"I am a slave of Hafiz Saeed," the former Pakistan minister said. "The mujaheeds have dedicated themselves to Pakistan. Inshallah, we are also with Hafiz Saeed. We are like brothers."

"Whenever Pakistan faced a crisis... India will never let go an opportunity to... We will destroy India if it even looks towards Pakistan. Neither the birds will chirp in India, nor the bells will ring in the temples. They will not be allowed to do anything against Pakistan. We are with Pakistan and Hafiz Saeed," Ahmed said in the viral video.

The viral clip is not a isolated incident when terrorists could be seen openly sharing stage with influential people in Pakistan. Back in June, Saeed's son Talha Saeed was seen attending the funeral of former Pakistan cricketer Shoaib Akhtar's elder brother Shahid Akhtar in Islamabad. Several other terrorists such as Inam-ur-Rehman Kamboh, Abdullah Toor, Hafiz Umar and Amjad Bhatti were also present.

Various international reports, including one by the US Congressional Research Service (CRS), have repeatedly warned that Pakistan remains a safe haven for terrorists, particularly those that are operating against India. New Delhi has repeatedly warned about this, urging world bodies to act against Islamabad. on Pakistan safe harbor.

"A country which has been promoting cross-border terrorism, which has been promoting religious fundamentalism and violence for decades, cannot have any claim to any pluralistic cultural legacy," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had said in a statement earlier.

ALSO READ:

Pakistani gangster Uzair Baloch's brother Zubair Baloch shot in Karachi's Lyari; critically injured