Major showdown in Rajya Sabha over shuddhikaran claims after Kharge's rally in Haldwani; Nadda promises action

New Delhi:

Chaos erupted in Rajya Sabha once again on Thursday after Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge alleged that a 'shuddikaran' ceremony was performed after he addressed a rally at the Ramlila Ground in Uttarakhand's Haldwani on August 8, forcing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to promise an action over the incident.

Speaking on last day of the Parliament Monsoon Session in the Upper House, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha alleged that the 'shuddikaran' ceremony was performed because he is a Dalit and there is no space for such people in the country under the saffron party.

He even claimed that he did not politicise his Haldwani rally and only raised the issues faced by locals.

"I don't want to make it a political issue. I have been a parliamentarian for years, but I have never begged in front of anyone just because I am a Dalit. You have insulted me... The accused should be arrested," Kharge demanded.

Congress' Lok Sabha member Priyanka Gandhi Vadra came in Kharge's support and said the incident shows the mindset of the BJP and its ideological mentor the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). Condemning the incident, Vadra told reporters outside the Parliament that Prime Minister Narendra Modi must apologise over it.

JP Nadda promises action

Following Kharge's allegations, Union Health and Family Welfare Minister JP Nadda promised action, but urged the senior Rajya Sabha member not to politicise the issue. Nadda, who is the Leader of House in Rajya Sabha, said he was also saddened by what happened, but said the issue must not be sensationalised.

He also defended the BJP and said the saffron party does not support such activities.

"We will investigate this. However, if Kharge ji is accusing us for this, then that is not acceptable. Whoever has done this, it is wrong. Don't sensationalise this. Even I am saddened by this. We will go into the details of it and if anyone is found guilty, then action will be taken. I request you not to politicise this," he said.

However, Kharge continued to attack the BJP, forcing Rajya Sabha chairperson CP Radhakrishnan to intervene, who said the issue is extremely serious and everyone condemns it irrespective of their ideology.

"There is no need to purify it. Those who did it, it would be investigated and they should be caught. They must be punished. There is no debate on this," Radhakrishnan said in the House, asking both leaders to cooperate and allow the Rajya Sabha to function.

The Parliament Monsoon Session, which began on July 20, concludes on Thursday.

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