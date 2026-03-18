Oppo Find N6 launched with ‘Crease-less’ foldable display, Snapdragon 8 Elite and 6000mAh battery

New Delhi:

Oppo, one of the leading smartphone brands, has unleashed the new Find N6, which is considered to be a big step taken towards the foldable smartphone range. With the book-style handset look, from the earlier Find N series, the new addition in the foldable device focuses on making the display sharper and more durable.

But here is the catch – it will not hit every market, so some regions are going to miss out.

The most impressive feature?

The ‘Zero-Feel Crease’: Oppo said that you can barely see or feel the fold in the screen, thanks to some clever tech—a mix of 3D Liquid Printing and Auto-Smoothing Flex Glass. They tested it for up to 600,000 folds, so the screen should stay smooth for a long time. Specs-wise, you get a 6.62-inch outer screen and an 8.12-inch inner foldable display.

Design: The new Find N6 comes with a super slim design, with only 8.93 mm thickness when folded, and it's light too – around 225 grams.

Colour options: It gives a premium feel and further comes in Stellar Titanium and Blossom Orange colour options. The device comes with multiple certifications – IP56, IP58, and IP59 ratings – making it dust and water-resistant.

Performance: The handset is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, with 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage. The device is powered by the ColorOS 16 operating system (based on Android 16 OS).

Photography: The handset comes with a triple rear camera setup – a 200MP primary shooter, a 50MP ultra-wide shooter, and a 50MP telephoto shooter. On the front, it comes with a 20MP shooter.

Battery: The handset is backed by a 6000mAh battery, and if you like jotting things down, the Oppo AI Pen works on both displays. There are plenty of AI-powered features baked into ColorOS to boost productivity and multitasking.

Global rollout kicks off March 20, 2026, but it’s not everywhere—expect some markets, like Europe, to be left out. That is probably going to frustrate lots of fans, especially given how many cool features Oppo packed in this time.