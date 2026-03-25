Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 25, 2026: Free in-game rewards only for today

Garena Free Fire Max shot up in popularity after the original game got banned, and now the company keeps things interesting by dropping new redeem codes every so often. For March 24, 2026, they've released a fresh batch. If you are after free diamonds, gun skins, outfits, or just cool stuff to jazz up your character, these codes are your ticket.
Don’t wait around, though. These codes are only available for a short time. If you want the rewards, grab them fast.
Active Free Fire Max codes for March 25, 2026:
Here are the active Free Fire Max codes for March 25, 2026:
- FF2026REDEEM01
- FFCBRAXQTS9S
- FZ5X1C7V9B2N
- BR43FMAPYEZZ
- FA3S7D5F1G9H6J4K
- NPTF2FWSPXN9
- FA3S7D5F1G9H
- FU1I5O3P7A9S
- UPQ7X5NMJ64V
- FFSGT7KNFQ2X
- FP9O1I5U3Y2T
- H8YC4TN6VKQ9
- 4N8M2XL9R1G3
- FFR4G3HM5YJN
- FFDMNSW9KG2
- FPSTQ7MXNPY5
- FQ9W2E1R7T5Y3U6I
- FT4E9Y5U1I3O
- FF6YH3BFD7VT
- 6KWMFJVMQQYG
- FM6N1B8V3C4X
- 4ST1ZTBZBRP9
- B1RK7C5ZL8YT
- FFMAXAB12CD34
- FK3J9H5G1F7D
- FFSKTXVQF2NR
- F7F9A3B2K6G8
- FFRSX4CYHLLQ
- S9QK2L6VP3MR
Just a heads up, these codes aren’t around long. Only the first 500 players can use them, and they expire in 24 hours. They’re made for players in India, so if you’re outside the region, you’re out of luck. Once you redeem a code, your rewards show up in your in-game mail.
Here’s how to use your Free Fire MAX codes:
1. Go to https://reward.ff.garena.com
2. Log in with your linked social account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, whatever you use).
3. Enter any of the codes from the list above.
4. Hit 'Confirm.'
5. Check your in-game mail for your rewards.
Make sure you’re logged in with a registered account—guest accounts won’t work for redeeming codes.
Honestly, grab those codes while they last. Who doesn’t want some free loot to spice up a match?
New to Free Fire Max? Things to keep in mind
Just download Garena Free Fire Max from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. It’s free, and daily rewards make it easy to stick around.
The Free Fire Max community is big and always on the hunt for new codes. These codes don’t just make the game more exciting—they give you cool upgrades and rewards without spending a dime.
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