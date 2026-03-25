West Bengal Polls: Humayun Kabir calls Owaisi 'elder brother', says 'This alliance will never break'

Kolkata:

Ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections in 2026, Humayun Kabir has formalised an alliance between his Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) and the AIMIM, led by Asaduddin Owaisi. Kabir confirmed that both parties will contest the upcoming polls together and described Owaisi as his "bada bhai" (elder brother), emphasising their united political front. Speaking on the alliance, Kabir said, "Mere bada bhai Asaduddin Owaisi aaye hain... Aam Janata Unnayan Party aur AIMIM party dono milkar chunav ladenge... (My big brother Asaduddin Owaisi has come... Aam Janata Unnayan Party and AIMIM will contest the elections together)."

Kabir vows to give a strong fight

He added that nearly 182 to 192 candidates would be declared from his office at 4 pm on Wednesday, while Owaisi will also announce his party’s candidates and their respective constituencies. Kabir further stated, "Bada bhai maan kar main chunav mein saath mein lad raha hoon. Mere bade bhai ko appeal kiya hoon isiliye mera bada bhai kam se kam 20 rally mein saath honge (I am contesting the elections with him because I consider him my big brother. I have requested him, so my big brother will join me in at least 20 rallies)." The AJUP chief asserted that Bengal's Muslim community stands with them and that the two parties will contest the elections with greater strength together.

The rallies are planned to take place across key constituencies, including Murshidabad, North Bengal, Malda, Birbhum, Uttar Dinajpur, Asansol and Kolkata. "Our first rally will be held on 1st April in Behrampur with Owaisi. My elder brother will be present there at 1:00 PM. I will hold that first gathering in Behrampur with lakhs of people alongside my elder brother," Kabir said.

'This alliance will never break'

He further explained that subsequent rally dates would be announced shortly, adding that leaders from Bihar and Hyderabad would join them for the rallies. As the elections draw closer, Kabir emphasised his commitment to following Owaisi's lead in every aspect of the campaign. "Through this alliance, whatever decision my brother takes and whatever direction he gives, I will follow that in the coming days. This alliance will never break," he stated resolutely, reinforcing his dedication to the partnership. Kabir also made it clear that the alliance was not just for the 2026 West Bengal Assembly elections but would extend to future campaigns as well. "As long as I am alive and in politics, the journey we started together in 2026 will continue," he added.

Opposition attacks Owaisi-Humayun Kabir poll tie-up

Earlier on Monday (March 23), Opposition leaders criticised the alliance between the AIMIM and suspended Trinamool Congress (TMC) MLA Humayun Kabir, saying such moves could divide votes and weaken "secular parties" ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. TMC MP Saugata Roy called it a "bad development" and said it may "isolate Muslim masses". "Owaisi's outfit is actually helping the BJP. But it will not have any impact. They do not have strength and will not get votes," Roy told reporters in the Parliament House complex, as per news agency PTI.

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