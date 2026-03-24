Apple WWDC 2026 set to start from June 8: Students and developers could win a US trip

New Delhi:

Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) will take place from June 8 to June 12, 2026. The event will kick off with the keynote on June 8, where the company is expected to unveil major updates across its platforms. This year, the focus is likely to be on AI advancements, new software features, and developer tools across iOS, macOS, and other Apple ecosystems.

Apple WWDC 2026: Dates and expectations

How to watch WWDC 2026 live in India

Indian users and developers who are looking forward to watching the WWDC26 keynote and sessions live could stream the event via multiple platforms.

Here is every place where you could watch:

Apple Developer app (download from the App Store and Google Play Store)

Apple’s official website

Apple’s official YouTube channel

The keynote will kickstart on June 8 (which is around 10:30 PM IST, which is based on past events). Although the exact timing will be confirmed by the company when the dates come closer.

What will happen during the WWDC26 event?

The keynote will be followed by the “Platforms State of the Union", where Apple will dive deeper into new technologies and updates.

A week-long session will host more than 100 online sessions, including:

Developer workshops

Group labs

One-on-one sessions with Apple engineers

This will make WWDC26 one of the biggest global events for developers to know about the latest technology and how to use it.

In-person event at Apple Park

Not only online, but the event will also take place and will be hosted at a special in-person gathering at Apple Park on June 8, 2026.

Selected developers and students will be getting a chance to attend, watch the keynote live and interact directly with Apple experts.

However, the seats are limited – meaning those who want to attend the event will have to register beforehand.

Opportunities for students at WWDC26

Apple is continuing its Swift Student Challenge, which focuses on encouraging young developers. Winners will be announced on March 26, and some of the winners will be further invited to attend the event in person in the USA.

The top 50 winners will be rewarded with a special three-day experience in Cupertino.

Apple to focus on AI and next-gen software updates

WWDC 2026 is expected to be a major event, particularly given Apple's focus on AI and next-generation software updates. For Indian users, it’s easy to watch the event live online and stay up to date on all announcements.