Huawei Enjoy 90 series launched: Pro Max gets 8500mAh battery, 50MP camera and more

New Delhi:

Huawei has reportedly rolled out two new additions – the Enjoy 90 Plus and Enjoy 90 Pro Max. The phones are available in the Chinese market currently, but they have already made news due to their powerful specs. If you are curious about price, the Plus starts at CNY 1,499 (about Rs 20,000), and the Pro Max comes in a bit higher at CNY 1,699 (around Rs 23,000).

Variants and availability

The Enjoy 90 Plus will be available in three variants – Feather Sand White, Starry Night Black, and Starry Sea Blue.

Meanwhile, the Pro Max offers Dawn Gold, Flying Azure, Obsidian Black, and Snow White.

Both the Enjoy models will be available for purchase from the official Huawei site from April 2 onwards.

https://x.com/HCNewsroom/status/2033440016626823660/photo/1

Features

Now, the screens are big and smooth. The Plus model sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. The Pro Max steps up with a larger 6.84-inch Full HD+ OLED display, matching that 120 Hz rate but adding extras like 300 Hz touch sampling and 2,160 Hz PWM dimming. Both designs are sleek, light, and easy to use day-to-day.

Under the hood, you get Huawei’s Kirin 8000 chip running HarmonyOS 6.0. These phones handle usual tasks and multitasking easily, plus they have all the standard connectivity options—Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, GPS, and USB Type-C.

Camera-wise, both models pack a 50MP rear sensor. The Pro Max uses the RYYB type with an f/1.9 aperture, and the Plus has an f/1.8 aperture. Selfies and video calls are handled by an 8MP front camera. If you need to Zoom, they offer up to 10x digital.

Huge battery phone

The Pro Max has an 8,500mAh battery, the Plus holds a 6,620mAh one, and both support 40W fast charging. You won’t be scrambling for a charger anytime soon.

Overall, the new Huawei Enjoy 90 series claims to deliver big battery life, smooth displays, and solid cameras, all at prices that feel competitive. Currently, thye are only available in China, but if they launch in India, you can bet a lot of people will notice.