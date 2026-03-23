Realme 16 5G India launch teased: 50MP camera, 7000mAh battery and more

New Delhi:

Realme has been gearing up to launch the new smartphone in the Indian market. The upcoming Realme 16 5G is set to launch, and the teasers are already out. They have not yet revealed the launch date, but the smartphone will be dropping soon, and you will be able to grab it on Flipkart. Both the Realme and Flipkart sites have set up dedicated pages, so it’s just a matter of time before you’ll see it on shelves.

A unique ‘Selfie Mirror’ design revealed

Realme has been calling this India’s first “Selfie Mirror Phone”. Basically, the smartphone has a reflective surface built right into the rear camera module, so you can check your look and snap selfies with the main camera. The teasers show a white smartphone with a slim, light body and a slick horizontal camera bar that gives off a kind of premium vibe – definitely stylish.

Expected specifications and other highlighting features

The Indian version should match the global model. Here are the main highlights of the device:

A 6.57-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display

Smooth 120Hz refresh rate

Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo processor

Comes with a dual rear camera setup with a 50MP main sensor

A 50MP front camera for your selfies

Backed by a 7,000mAh battery with 60W fast charging. It also comes with reverse charging support.

Built for durability and performance

They are not skimping on durability as the smartphone promises multiple durability ratings like IP66, IP68, IP69 and even IP69K. This means that the handset comes with some serious protection against dust, water, and high pressure.

Combine that with its fast chip and huge battery, and it should easily handle heavy use without dying halfway through the day.

Expected price in India

The upcoming Realme 16 5G is expected to be priced at around Rs 40,000. Realme might go for a competitive price in India to lure the mid-premium crowd. With its standout selfie mirror, big battery, and capable cameras, this phone has a shot at grabbing attention in a crowded market. More info on price and exact availability should pop up soon, so stay tuned.