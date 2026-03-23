Paytm allows NRIs to use UPI without an Indian SIM: Steps to link an international number

New Delhi:

Paytm brings UPI access to NRIs worldwide, making life a lot easier for them. Now, they could easily log into Paytm with their international mobile number without any fussing over getting an Indian phone number.

With this update, anyone living overseas can use their NRE or NRO bank accounts to tap into UPI services. Just open your app, and you’re set. You can scan UPI QR codes at local shops, pay at your favourite restaurants, shop online on Indian platforms, or send money to friends and family—all of it without worrying about international payment gateways or extra forex charges.

Paytm app without Indian SIM: Simple!

This new feature will enable users to make everyday payments across multiple platforms across India. NRIs can do the following:

Scan UPI QR codes at restaurant and shops

They can shop online on the Indian websites and apps

Transfer money to friends and family

All of this could be done without worrying about an Indian contact number. You could focus on payment gateways or dealing with forex conversion charges.

Supported countries and availability for Paytm now

The service is powered by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) and is currently available for NRIs in 12 countries, including:

Currently, this option is up and running for NRIs in 12 countries:

Singapore Australia Canada Hong Kong Oman Qatar USA Saudi Arabia UAE UK France Malaysia

Kindly note that this feature is not officially out in all the mentioned countries but shall arrive soon. Some regions might have already started getting the update, and everyone eligible will get access. The service runs on NPCI’s platform, so it is secure and efficient—just how the online payments should be.

Additional features for better money management

Along with the UPI access, Paytm further offers several advanced features which will help in enhancing the user experience. These include:

Downloading the UPI statements in PDF or Excel format

Automatic expense tracking and spend analysis

Users have option to hide the transactions

View total balance across the linked bank accounts

AI-powered features like Paytm Playback for spend insights

These tools will further aim at providing a complete financial management solution for users who are living across the nation.

How NRIs can get started

To start your UPI payment journey is simple:

First, download and open the Paytm app on your primary smartphone

Then log in by using your international mobile number (from the selected countries mentioned above)

Then you need to verify via SMS and link your active bank account

Once done with the following steps, users will be able to start making payments instantly by using the Paytm app.

Paytm aims to connect Indians worldwide

Paytm has been aiming to broaden the boundaries and expand, aiming at connecting with the Indians app users worldwide. As UPI usage is as normal as making a card payment, it has become one of the fastest-growing digital payment systems.

The company aims to help NRIs stay financially connected with India without any hassle, whether they are living abroad or visiting the country.