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Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 24, 2026: Free diamonds, gun skins and more

Written By: Saumya Nigam @snigam04
Published: ,Updated:

A new set of Garena Free Fire Max codes is now available, allowing players to receive a variety of rewards to enhance their gaming experience. However, because these codes are limited in quantity, players must act quickly.

Garena Free Fire Max
Garena Free Fire Max Image Source : Garena Free Fire Max/Google Play
New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max really took off after the original game got banned, and to keep things fresh, the company dropped a bunch of new redeem codes for March 24, 2026. If you’re looking for free diamonds, gun skins, outfits, or other in-game goodies, these codes have you covered.

Just remember, these codes do not stick around forever. They are only up for grabs for a limited time—so if you want to score some rewards, do not wait.

Active Free Fire Max codes for March 24, 2026:

  1. FM6N1B8V3C4X 
  2. F7F9A3B2K6G8 
  3. FE2R8T6Y4U1I 
  4. 4N8M2XL9R1G3 
  5. H8YC4TN6VKQ9 
  6. NPTF2FWSPXN9 
  7. FFDMNSW9KG2 
  8. FFCBRAXQTS9S 
  9. S9QK2L6VP3MR 
  10. FFR4G3HM5YJN 
  11. 6KWMFJVMQQYG 
  12. BR43FMAPYEZZ 
  13. FZSX1C7V9B2N 
  14. FFMAX-AB12-CD34 
  15. FF2026-REDE-EM01 
  16. FFLOOT-2026-TODAY 
  17. FFSKTXVQF2NR 
  18. FT4E9Y5UI130 
  19. FP9015U3Y2T
  20. UPQ7X5NMJ64V
  21. REWARD-FFMAX-9999 
  22. FFRSX4CYHLLQ
  23. FF6YH3BFD7VT
  24.  BIRK7C5ZL8YT 
  25. 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 
  26. FA3S7D5F1G9H 
  27. FK3J9H5G1F7D 
  28. FUI15O3P7A9S 
  29. FFSGT7KNFQ2X 
  30. FPSTQ7MXNPY5 
  31. MAXFIRE-5678-LOOT 

Players must remember that these codes are super limited—only the first 500 people can redeem them, and they expire after 24 hours. Plus, they’re meant for players in India, so if you’re outside the region, these won’t work for you. Once you redeem a code, your rewards show up in the in-game mail.

How to use your Free Fire MAX codes:

1. Head to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com

2. Log in with your linked social account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, etc.).
3. Enter any of the codes from the list.
4. Press 'Confirm.'
5. Check your in-game mail for your rewards.

Codes only work for registered players, so don’t try redeeming them on a guest account.

Seriously, snag these codes before they’re gone. Free loot makes any match more fun.

Thinking about joining the game as a new player?

First, download the Garena Free Fire Max from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. It’s free, and the daily rewards keep players coming back for more.

Free Fire Max community is huge, and they keep a look at the new codes on a daily basis. These codes help them to upgrade the gaming experience by winning free in-game rewards as a valuable resource for players, without breaking the bank.

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