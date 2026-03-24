Garena Free Fire Max redeem codes for March 24, 2026: Free diamonds, gun skins and more

New Delhi:

Garena Free Fire Max really took off after the original game got banned, and to keep things fresh, the company dropped a bunch of new redeem codes for March 24, 2026. If you’re looking for free diamonds, gun skins, outfits, or other in-game goodies, these codes have you covered.

Just remember, these codes do not stick around forever. They are only up for grabs for a limited time—so if you want to score some rewards, do not wait.

Active Free Fire Max codes for March 24, 2026:

FM6N1B8V3C4X F7F9A3B2K6G8 FE2R8T6Y4U1I 4N8M2XL9R1G3 H8YC4TN6VKQ9 NPTF2FWSPXN9 FFDMNSW9KG2 FFCBRAXQTS9S S9QK2L6VP3MR FFR4G3HM5YJN 6KWMFJVMQQYG BR43FMAPYEZZ FZSX1C7V9B2N FFMAX-AB12-CD34 FF2026-REDE-EM01 FFLOOT-2026-TODAY FFSKTXVQF2NR FT4E9Y5UI130 FP9015U3Y2T UPQ7X5NMJ64V REWARD-FFMAX-9999 FFRSX4CYHLLQ FF6YH3BFD7VT BIRK7C5ZL8YT 4ST1ZTBZBRP9 FA3S7D5F1G9H FK3J9H5G1F7D FUI15O3P7A9S FFSGT7KNFQ2X FPSTQ7MXNPY5 MAXFIRE-5678-LOOT

Players must remember that these codes are super limited—only the first 500 people can redeem them, and they expire after 24 hours. Plus, they’re meant for players in India, so if you’re outside the region, these won’t work for you. Once you redeem a code, your rewards show up in the in-game mail.

How to use your Free Fire MAX codes:

1. Head to the official rewards site: https://reward.ff.garena.com

2. Log in with your linked social account (Google, Facebook, Apple ID, etc.).

3. Enter any of the codes from the list.

4. Press 'Confirm.'

5. Check your in-game mail for your rewards.

Codes only work for registered players, so don’t try redeeming them on a guest account.

Seriously, snag these codes before they’re gone. Free loot makes any match more fun.

Thinking about joining the game as a new player?

First, download the Garena Free Fire Max from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. It’s free, and the daily rewards keep players coming back for more.

Free Fire Max community is huge, and they keep a look at the new codes on a daily basis. These codes help them to upgrade the gaming experience by winning free in-game rewards as a valuable resource for players, without breaking the bank.