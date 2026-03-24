Apple TV, HomePod Stock running low worldwide: Possible upgrade coming soon

New Delhi:

It was recently noticed that the Apple TV and HomePods are hard to find in stores all around the world. People have started noticing this and wondering about the real reason for the shortage of the product lines – if Apple has been pulling the products back because something new is coming. Although Apple has not mentioned anything about the shortage yet, there is a lot of talk, where people are predicting that the new versions with AI features are about to arrive.

Stock is running low

It was reported by some customers that a bunch of Apple Stores are not keeping Apple TV, HomePod, or HomePod mini on their shelves. Usually, when Apple’s stock vanishes like this, it means a refresh isn’t far behind.

(Image Source : APPLE)Apple TV, HomePod Stock

Why do people think a new launch is on the way?

A lot of people are predicting a new product in the industry that Apple’s been working on, updates for its home devices. They might’ve held off so they could pack in newer, AI-driven features—think a smarter Siri that understands what you want when you want it. People expect Siri to get a major upgrade, and that means a much smoother experience on Apple’s home gadgets.

What to expect from Apple’s new product lines?

If the rumours are true and if Apple is set to bring in the new versions, it is expected to come with a lot of upgrades – especially in chips and smarter connectivity features.

Apple TV might get the speed boost, too. HomePod mini will probably see smaller hardware tweaks, but both should feel snappier and handle AI tasks better.

(Image Source : APPLE)Apple TV, HomePod Stock

What’s in stock right now?

Good luck finding a HomePod mini—it’s sold out in a lot of places, even online. The bigger HomePod isn’t widely available in stores, but you can still order it in some countries. Apple TV is holding out with a decent amount of stock, at least for now.

A heads-up for Indian buyers

For folks in India eyeing one of these devices, maybe hold off for a bit. If new models drop soon, you’ll likely get something better for the same price. But remember: Apple hasn’t announced anything official.

New Apple TV and HomePod models expected soon

It looks and feels like Apple’s getting ready to launch new Apple TV and HomePod models, especially with all the AI hype lately. But right now, it’s all speculation—no announcements yet. If you can wait, you might score a much-improved device.