Data rollover gains momentum; no more lost data: How will it help users?

New Delhi:

In the recent parliamentary session, a live debate took place which discussed the telecom rules in India. At present, the unused mobile data expires and is lost by the users. People have been starting to push the telecom providers to carry their leftover data forward to the next day. This is not just about the convenience, but it has sparked a wider conversation about consumer rights, telecoms being fair to the customers and getting the most out of the services that we pay for.

But let us understand what is happening in the telecom industry when we speak of mobile data, their charges, and leftover data expiring.

Why does unused mobile data expire daily?

The leading telecom players of India, like Bharti Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, have been offering prepaid plans with daily data limits of usually 1.5GB, 2GB, or 3GB per day.

These plans from the leading telecom players are popular and economical, but there is a catch. If you do not use up your entire daily quota, whatever is left just disappears, and you cannot use it.

For instance, say you use 1.5GB of a 2GB allowance, which is offered by the telecom service provider. That extra 0.5GB, which you did not use, will be gone by midnight. This means no rollover and no refund. To this, Raghav Chadha raised a concern in the parliament and asked for the data rollover.

People are paying to use data but often cannot use it all. So, with the rollover data, it will benefit the users by carrying forward. And to be real, it does feel right, as there is no compensation being given to the telecom users for what they do not use.

What do people actually want from the telecom players?

As Raghav Chadha stated, the rollover system for mobile data will be a benefit for the customers.

Demand 1: Introduce data carry-forward

Imagine the unused data you paid for rolling into the next day’s allowance – enabling you to use it and have more access and usability.

Some postpaid plans already do this, but when we talk about prepaid recharge in India, they do not get that option.

Demand 2: Adjust unused data in future plans

Secondly, if you are not using a lot of your data day after day, your future recharge cost could adjust to reflect that.

Users must get a discount or personalised plans, which are based on how much they actually use, which would make billing more reasonable.

Demand 3: Allow data sharing and transfer

Third, Chadha said, 'Why not treat unused data like a digital currency?'

Meaning, if you do not need your leftover megabytes, you should be able to transfer them to family or friends. It’d be handy for households where one person is always running out, but someone else barely touches their data.

What does this mean for consumers?

If any of these ideas, which were proposed in the parliament, turn out to be a reality, it might make mobile plans a lot more user-friendly and cut down on wasted resources. It would also fit nicely with India’s broader digital goals and give more accessibility along with fairness to the users.

Response of the telecom companies

By the time of writing, the telecom companies have not made any real changes yet, but this issue is picking up steam, and people are expecting the new policies to surface anytime soon.

Overall, the debate said a lot about the bigger problem with digital services like the following:

Users are paying for things they cannot fully use

They are starting to demand more control

No matter if the telecom operators adhere to the new rules and overhaul their data policies, one thing is clear: that people are tired of losing out on what they paid for. They just want a system that feels fair.