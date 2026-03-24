WhatsApp to roll out new secret chat feature: Messages to auto-delete instantly

New Delhi:

WhatsApp has been reportedly working on a new feature which will help to upgrade privacy. The new feature will self-destruct the message once viewed. As per the recent WABetaInfo report, the platform is currently testing the feature for enabling the messages to disappear instantly after being read.

This feature is a part of the platform's ongoing efforts for enhancing the security between the sender and receiver – giving users better chat control, personally.

WhatsApp testing the ‘After Reading’ feature: How does it work?

The new feature on the instant messaging platform will enable the users to send text messages which will automatically get deleted just moments after the recipient reads them. Unlike the already existing feature, there is no need to set any time limit for the same.

To use the new feature, users will have to do the following:

Select the “After Reading” option

Then send the message just like you usually do to your contacts

The message will be removed automatically, immediately after the recipient opens it

This will make it an ideal feature for sharing sensitive and confidential information without leaving any trace.

‘After Reading’ is different from ‘Disappearing Messages’

WhatsApp already has a Disappearing Messages feature, but it works differently for the users.

Messages will be deleted after a set set duration (maybe after 1 hour, 24 hours, or a month.)

Users may manually choose the time limit for the same.

Talking about the upcoming ‘After Reading’ feature, it is a level up, which will remove messages instantly after they are viewed by the receiver, making the chat more secure for the users.

‘After Reading’ feature currently in Beta testing

The new feature was reportedly spotted in the Android beta version 2.26.12.2, which is available on the Play Store. Meaning, it is currently being tested with a limited number of users before a worldwide rollout.

If the testing phase is successful, the new feature could soon be released worldwide to both users – Android and iOS users.

With the growing concerns related to privacy and data security, the new feature could be a game-changer and may enable the users to do the needful: