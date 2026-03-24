Xiaomi Pad 8 debuts in India, becomes Amazon bestseller with Snapdragon processor

New Delhi:

Xiaomi, one of the leading consumer goods brands from China, has officially launched the Pad 8 in the Indian market, making it a strong entry in the premium tablet segment. The company has claimed that the device has already become the top seller in the tablet category on the Amazon India store just a while after the release.

The device has been positioned as a premium yet economical tablet for the Indian market, which offers high-end features without burning a hole in the pocket.

Xiaomi Pad 8: Price in India

The Xiaomi Pad 8 will be available in 3 variants:

8GB RAM and 128GB storage at Rs 33,999

12GB RAM and 256GB storage at Rs 36,999

12GB RAM and 256GB (Nano variant) storage at Rs 38,999

Customers have to note that the price does not include the optional stylus (Focus Pen Pro), which needs to be bought separately. The Android tablet is currently available in a single Graphite Grey colour variant and is being sold from the Amazon India store.

Display and design

The new Pad 8 comes with a large 11.2-inch display with a 3200 x 2136 pixel resolution. It supports up to 800 nits of peak brightness, making the tablet suitable for indoor as well as outdoor usage.

It has a sleek build and comes with minimal design, giving it a combination of premium build and further making it ideal for both entertainment and productivity tasks.

Performance of Pad 8

The new Pad 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor that claims to deliver flagship-level performance. Xiaomi further claims that the device scored over 2 million points on AnTuTu benchmarks – that indicates strong performance for gaming, multitasking and heavy applications.

The tab further runs on HyperOS 3.0, which further includes Proactive HyperAI along with seamless interconnectivity features across the Xiaomi devices for a connected ecosystem.

Battery and connectivity

The new Pad 8 is backed by a 9200mAh battery for long usage and further supports 45W fast charging, ensuring long usage with quick top-ups. For connectivity, the device supports Wi-Fi 7, which offers faster and more stable internet connectivity which is compared to the previous generation.